Run-heavy Live Oak rushed the ball on 51 of its 61 offensive snaps Friday night.
But with the game in the balance, the Eagles went away from their roots.
A double pass from wide receiver/backup quarterback Rhett Rosevear to Grant Richardson resulted in a 69-yard score that put host Live Oak over the top in an exhilarating 31-27 victory over Denham Springs.
The winning pass with 3:11 remaining wasted Denham's rallies from deficits of 20-0 and 23-7 as the Eagles made amends for a lopsided loss to their Hwy. 16 rival a year earlier.
Rosevear received a lateral from Sal Palermo in the right flat before finding Richardson, who corralled a high, arcing first-down pass as the home bleachers erupted.
"I just got rid of it quick," a beaming Rosevear. "Threw it up, and let one of my best wide receivers go make a play on it. I just thought we needed a play. The play needed to be made."
A diving catch by Rosevear on the 2-point play provided the final margin.
Live Oak workhorse Kee Hawkins rushed for 179 yards on 26 carries, highlighted by a 47-yard scoring jaunt on Live Oak's first offensive snap. But he was stymied in the second half, managing only 50 yards after halftime.
Hence the late-game trickery.
"We were a little tired, a little beat up," Live Oak coach Brett Beard said. "We needed a spark."
Live Oak (4-1 overall, 1-1 in District 4-5A) bounced back from its first loss of the year. Both losses for Denham (3-2, 1-1) have come in nail-biting fashion.
"That was a grown-man effort tonight," Beard said.
Luke Lunsford, who led the Yellow Jackets back from a 16-point deficit against Fontainebleau two weeks earlier, helped lead another roaring comeback by passing for 311 yards and three touchdowns. He had Denham Springs driving toward a potential go-ahead score before being intercepted by Tanner Martin around the Live Oak 45 with 1:55 remaining.
"That was a tremendous comeback," Denham coach Bill Conides said. "We just didn't finish the job."
Live Oak defeated Denham Springs for the third time in Beard's four seasons. Before that, the Yellow Jackets never had.
But it took both a fast start and strong finish for the Eagles to prevail.
Live Oak led 20-0 when Hagen Long scored on a 3-yard run with 7:53 left in the second quarter. Even after a couple of personal-foul penalties helped set up Lunsford's first TD pass, the Eagles appeared to be in great shape when Cole Crenshaw answered with a 34-yard field goal to make it 23-7 going into halftime.
"I thought we had it," Rosevear said. "I thought it was over."
Denham Springs converted a Sal Palermo fumble into points with Lunsford finding Kaleb Drummer from 13 yards out early in the second half. When Lunsford connected with DJ Williams on an 82-yard bomb later in the quarter, the Yellow Jackets were within 23-21.
Denham took its first lead at 27-23 with 10:35 to play when Tre Muse scored on a 2-yard run. Lunsford's pass on the 2-point play fell incomplete.
But the Live Oak defense got a stop when it most needed one, keeping it a four-point game by turning back a Denham Springs drive that reached the LOHS 28 and, after a couple of negative plays, forcing a punt.
"I feel like that one's on me toward the end," Conides said. "I easily could have gotten us into field-goal range rather than try to get the first down."
It was four plays later that Rosevear had his number called.