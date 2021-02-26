PORT ALLEN — It’s tough to go to Port Allen and win a basketball game with a full roster, so with only five players, coach Torrean Walker and South Plaquemines faced an even taller task.
Second-seeded Port Allen pulled away in the third quarter on the way to a 77-47 victory in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs Friday night at PAHS.
Elliott McQuillan led Port Allen (14-7) with 20 points, including five 3-pointers. Desmond Fleming added 15 points. Donaven Lightell led No. 31 South Plaquemine (3-17) with 20 points.
“I thought we were a little rusty at the beginning of the game, especially defensively,” Port Allen coach Derrick Jones said. “We had some breakdowns. I didn’t think we did a good job defending the drive, which has been something we continue to focus on, especially of late.
"I thought once we settled in, we made some shots. I thought we did a really good job all night of sharing the ball and hitting the open man and playing unselfish.”
Port Allen led by 10 at the end of the first quarter and pushed the lead by as many as 18 in the first half. The Pelicans held a 36-18 lead at halftime.
The defending champions outscored South Plaquemines 26-12 in the third quarter thanks to McQuillan’s 14 third-quarter points. He hit four 3-pointers in the quarter.
Port Allen’s largest lead was 36 points.
“It’s been a rough season for us. We only had five players to finish the year,” Walker said. “Since our last game in December, we’ve had a different lineup every game.
"The five that stuck with me, I’m very proud of those five. I appreciate all the work they’ve put in. I appreciate the classy program coach runs here at Port Allen.”
Port Allen hit 9-of-24 3-point shots. The Hurricanes went 1-of-5 from behind the arc. Port Allen outrebounded South Plaquemine 30-18. The Pelicans had 11 offensive rebounds that resulted in 11 second-chance points.
South Plaquemine turned it over 19 times, while Port Allen had 11 giveaways.
“Sometimes, early in the playoffs, they (opponents) don’t match up with us physically so it’s a mental mindset of playing the game the way you know you have to play in later rounds to be able to win and advance,” Jones said. “We did a good job of it in spurts. We have to be better than that moving forward.”