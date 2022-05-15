In the fall, Catholic junior Daniel Harden made several big catches in a state championship football game. Sunday, as the No. 6 hitter in the Bears’ baseball lineup, the designated hitter came through again.
Harden drove in the tying and go-ahead runs in separate plate appearances as No. 1 Catholic defeated No. 3 John Curtis 4-1 in the Division I state championship at Pat Kenelly Diamond in Hammond.
Harden came to bat with runners on second and third in the fourth inning and hit a sacrifice fly to center field that brought home a run that tied the score at 1.
In the sixth, after Clayton Pourciau fouled off six pitches during a gutsy, 11-pitch at-bat that ended with a single, Harden came to bat with runners on first and second and broke the tie when he hit a sharp double to right field.
The hit drove in one run and the second run scored when a relay throw bounced through the infield.
“He’s been in these moments before,” Catholic coach Brad Bass said as he recalled Harden’s big catches in the state championship football game won by Catholic in the fall against Jesuit. “There’s no moment too big for him. With a bat in his hands and a pitch left in the count, he’s a dangerous hitter. They got to see that (today).”
Just before the big hit in the sixth, the left-handed hitting Harden put down a bunt that rolled foul along the third-base line. That changed the strategy for the rest of the at-bat.
With two strikes, Harden drilled a hanging curveball that put sent Catholic (31-7) on the way to its first state baseball championship since the school won a Class 5A title in 2013.
“When Clayton got on, I knew I had to do my job and get him home,” Harden said. “I was going to get pinch-hit for, but it changed with runners on first and second. I was supposed to lay down a drag bunt and I couldn’t get it down. I got to two strikes, and I knew he was going to hang me a curveball.”
After the double, Harden advanced to third when Dalton Wilson singled, and Harden scored when No. 9 hitter Matthew Reinholtz successfully put down a sacrifice bunt.
For all the impact Harden had on the game, Curtis coach Jeff Curtis said the 11-pitch at-bat by Pourciau “was the difference in the game.
“I thought we had him struck out three or four times, and he just barely got a piece of it and fouled it off,” Curtis said. “One time he got a piece of it and it nipped off (catcher) Josh Eames’ glove at the plate. It could have been another strikeout. I can’t say enough about that at-bat.”
That wasn’t the only big at-bat for Pourciau: His towering double to the wall in left field put runners on second and third before Harden’s sacrifice fly in the fourth inning.
In the early going, Catholic missed its first scoring chance when the Bears loaded the bases with two outs in the third inning and the final batter popped out to the catcher.
In the fifth, after Catholic tied the score, the Bears had runners on the corners with two outs and tried a delayed steal but had the runner thrown out at home when the shortstop fired a throw to the catcher.
Prescott Marsh pitched the first four innings and allowed five hits and walked none. Reliever William Boneno entered to start the fifth and did not allow a hit over three scoreless innings.