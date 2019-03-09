LAKE CHARLES — Third-seeded Walker High lived the story of a team winning the first boys basketball title in school history last year. A fourth-quarter semifinal rally gave the Wildcats a chance at a second title Saturday night.
This time roles were reversed. And it was Thibodaux High’s turn.
Top-seeded Thibodaux exploded for 30 fourth-quarter points and rallied to win its first title with a 70-60 victory over Walker in the Class 5A title game that helped highlight the final day of the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Boys Basketball tournament.
“Both teams played extremely hard, both teams went to battle,” Walker coach Anthony Schiro said. “I thought we did a good job of stymieing their intensity and keeping them out of the lane for first three quarters.
“If a few shots go down for us that we normally make, it could be a different story. But Thibodaux is a great team. They only lost two games all year long. Those guys did a great job and kept coming at us.”
Title-game MVP Kobi Johnson scored a team-high 18 points, had nine rebounds and three assists for Thibodaux (33-2), which previously finished as the 5A runner-up in 2005 to Brother Martin. Johnson also limited Walker guard Jalen Cook to 19 points — nine below his average — on 6 of 18 shooting.
“I couldn’t even say anything to the team yet … I am just excited,” Thibodaux coach Tony Clark said. “This shows what hard work can do. We’re not the biggest team, but they play so hard. They don’t stop.”
Can't see video below? Click here.
That willpower to keep going and scoring balance were crucial for the Tigers, who won 17 straight to end the season. Brian Thomas Jr. scored 20 first-half points and had a game-high 29 for Walker (29-10), to go along with eight rebounds in the game played at Burton Coliseum.
Rashod Robinson added 15 points, while Marvin Robertson (13) and Rashad Winslow (11) were also in double figures for the Tigers. Thibodaux scored the game's first two points and did not lead again until Robinson hit a 3-pointer to make it 53-50 with 4:13 remaining.
Free throws also were pivotal. The Tigers made 16 of 19 free throws in the final quarter. The teams traded the lead a couple times. It was tied at 60 with 1:42 to go after Cook make a shot in the lane. Walker did not score again.
“We regained the lead, but after that we couldn’t get over hump,” Thomas said. “(Thibodaux) played a good game.”
Schiro added, “They’ve got some guys who could shoot the ball, and they started to get hot. That last push they made was just a little bit too much for us to overcome.”
Can't see video below? Click here.
The scene was again similar to a year ago when it was Walker that rallied from a late eight-point deficit to force overtime and beat Landry-Walker to win its title.
Thomas scored six straight points to put Walker in front early. He was 4 of 4 on 3-pointers and was a major reason why the Wildcats led throughout the first half.
Walker led 16-10 after one quarter. Thibodaux scored seven of the first nine points in the second quarter and got within one at 18-17 on a 3-pointer by Johnson.
Cook hit Thomas in stride in transition and a dunk followed soon after. Thomas then had back-to-back 3-pointers in the final two minutes and Walker led 37-30 at halftime.
Thibodaux cut the Walker lead to four in the third quarter. A putback by Graham Smith with 19.8 seconds left sent Walker into the final quarter with a 46-40 lead.
Johnson put Thibodaux up for good with two free throws that made it 62-60 at the 1:28 mark. The Tigers made 7 of 8 free throws in the final sequence and also got layup from Winslow.
“I think the emotions got to us early,” Clark said. “The fourth quarter has been our best quarter all season long.”