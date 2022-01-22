The third time was the charm for Madison Prep.
The defending Class 3A champion Chargers jumped out to a quick first quarter lead on the way to a wire-to-wire in a 64-29 victory over Division II power Liberty to close out the Ladies Night held at Liberty Saturday night.
Class 5A Ponchatoula beat Division IV/1A Southern Lab 94-54 in the first game of the two-game showcase.
Liberty (12-12) had won the first two meetings — an 85-52 victory on Nov. 16 and a 38-34 win Jan. 7. The win comes two days after MPA lost to 2A Episcopal by three points.
“I thought the kids played really hard and they got the result that they wanted,” Madison Prep coach Dwayne Hayes said. “The heart and the effort separated us today.
"Throughout the season the chemistry hasn’t been there and the effort. Today, I saw more effort than I saw the past three games.”
The Chargers’ defense held Liberty to six points in the first quarter, forcing turnovers leading to easy baskets.
Madison Prep’s Allasia Washington, an SLU signee, had three steals in the opening quarter, which led to six points and helped the team earn a 15-6 advantage after one quarter.
Liberty’s woes continued in the second quarter with a four-point output. A 10-point first half had the Patriots staring at a 19-point halftime deficit.
“I guess you can say this is a rivalry for us,” Liberty coach Valencia Wilson said. “It’s not only hard to beat a team twice, but it’s definitely hard to beat a team three times.
"We’ve beat them twice already, so for them to come into our building and beat us the way they did says a lot. They are a great ball club and they’re coached well. You just go back to the drawing board, watch the film, work on what you did wrong and correct it.”
Washington led all scorers with 23 points. Kaylan Jack added 12 points for MPA (13-13). Ceara Myers led Liberty with six points.
“The kids get up for Liberty,” Hayes said. “Liberty is a good team; good coach and I think this game here will prepare us mentally.
"Hopefully, this game will get us in position to continue to play and develop some chemistry and hopefully prepare us for the postseason.”
PONCHATOULA 94, SOUTHERN LAB 54: After both teams weathered slow-moving first quarter plagued by fouls, Ponchatoula used a 13-minute stretch from early in the second quarter through the end of the third quarter to break the game open.
The Green Wave outscored Southern Lab 44-11 in that span.
“We got in that foul trouble and it changed the whole complexion of our game,” Ponchatoula coach Patricia Landaiche said. “We had to go back and sit in a zone and not be aggressive and having Jaylee Womack on the bench with three fouls really hurt me.
"I thought they were calling fouls on both sides that I thought could be let go. That changed everything for both teams.”
Ponchatoula (23-2) jumped out to an 11-2 lead less than three minutes in. Southern Lab (10-10) got to within two at 25-23 with about five minutes left in the second quarter. PHS closed the quarter on a 15-0 run to take a 40-23 lead at halftime.
Ponchatoula kept the momentum, leading to a 69-34 score at the end of three quarters.
Womack led all scorers with 32 points, including 28 in the second half. Taylor Jackson added 30 for Ponchatoula.
Shaila Foreman and Madison Alcerro paced Southern Lab with 17 points apiece.
“We’ve been successful this year,” Southern Lab coach Quianna Chaney said “I told them it’s nothing wrong with a little humble pie sometimes.
"Tonight, hats off to Ponchatoula for capitalizing off those things and off those plays. For us, we have to eat a little bit of humble pie, go back to the drawing board and get ready.”