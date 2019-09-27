ST. AMANT — Scoring on the first and last plays from scrimmage of the first half set the stage for an easy 56-12 St. Amant victory over Class 3A's Sophie B. Wright Friday night.
Class 5A's St. Amant (2-2) led 28-6 after one quarter and 42-12 at the half. The Gators easily eclipsed their previous season scoring high of 48 points.
“We got off to a fast start,” St. Amant coach David Oliver said. “We really played well offensively and had our moments on defense. It was a good team win. It’s always nice at homecoming to get so many guys in the game. I’m seeing improvement every week.”
Lathan Vaughn ran untouched for a 59-yard score on the first play from scrimmage. The Gators scored on their next three possessions. Reggie Sims scored on a 9-yard run to complete a six-play, 52-yard drive. St. Amant recovered an onside kick and scored on the next play. Austin Bass scored on a 47-yard pass from Slade Zeppuhar for a 21-0 lead.
Sophie B. Wright drove 82 yards in nine plays to pull within 21-6 with 3:52 left in the first quarter on quarterback Trevontay Alford’s 47-yard pass to Austin Bascom. The two-point conversion run attempt was stopped short.
SBW’s Francis Emuka recovered a fumble to end St. Amant’s next drive.
Sims scored three touchdowns in the game. He added a 14-yard TD run in the second quarter and a 18-yard run in the third. Sims finished with 71 yards rushing on eight carries.
The Gators also got a big game from quarterback Cole Poirrier, who completed 7 of 8 passes for 172 yards and two scores. He had scoring passes of 54 and 27 yards to Javin Augillard. Zeppuhar completed 2 of 5 passes for 78 yards. Easton Laborde played some of the second half and completed 3 of 4 passes for 44 yards.
Poirrier also connected on all eight point-after kick attempts.
Sophie B. Wright (0-4) was led by sophomore quarterback Alford, who completed 15 of 34 passes for 184 yards. Jaden Felton had four catches for 72 yards. Trance Jackson had three catches for 63 yards and John McCall had three catches for 54 yards.
Tim Conerly scored on a 16-yard run in the second quarter for the Warriors to cut the deficit to 35-12. St. Amant got the ball back with 50 seconds remaining in the first half. Poirrier completed a 25-yard pass to Broc Becnel. On the last play of the half, Poirrier tossed the 27-yard touchdown to Augillard, who came down with the ball in a crowd. The touchdown cannon went off again.
Eight different players had catches for the Gators. Augillard had two catches for 81, Bascom two for 64 yards and Justin Storks two for 47 yards.
Sophie B. Wright lost three fumbles. Recovering fumbles for St. Amant were Jonathan Buquet and Hayden Mayeux.