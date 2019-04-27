SULPHUR — Angel Bradford got three words of advice from her head coach before stepping into the batter’s box with the bases loaded and her team trailing by one run in the bottom of the seventh inning.
“Enjoy the moment,” Brusly coach Beau Bouvier recalled. “That’s all I said.”
Bradford not only enjoyed the moment, she seized it. The senior center fielder lofted a walk-off double to right field, giving top-seeded Brusly a 3-2 victory over defending champion Caldwell Parish in the Class 3A final that helped conclude the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Softball tournament Saturday at Frasch Park.
“Everything was set — all I had to do was extend my arms,” Bradford said.
The victory gave the Panthers (35-2) their first title since 2013 and a measure of satisfaction after being so close, finishing as the runner-up in 2017 and as a quarterfinalist in 2018.
“It was just a rollercoaster, and our fans were so great,” Brusly pitcher Mary-Cathryn Comeaux, the title-game MVP, said. “We just played as hard as we could and left everything on the field. We knew she (Bradford) was going to come through for us. She always does.”
Caldwell (23-5) scored first on a solo home run to left field by Victoria Abrams in the top of the third inning. Comeaux scattered six hits and also got on base three times, including beating out an infield hit in the seventh.
Another Panther senior, Kameryn Adkins, evened the score in the fourth. Adkins doubled and scored on a ground out. Caldwell claimed the lead again in the top of the sixth when Abrams singled and scored on a double by Ashleigh Rowland.
Caldwell pitcher Whitney Tate retired 10 out of the next 11 Brusly batters she faced after the Panthers scored their first run. But with one out in the seventh, Tate walked Savannah Bezet, flipping the batting order back to the top hitters for Brusly.
“She (Tate) was on and rolling there for a while,” Bouvier said. “We needed something to happen and it started with the walk. I knew if we could get back to the top of our order we could make something happen.”
Britt Bourgoyne reached on an error and Comeaux beat out a chopper to shortstop to load the bases for Bradford, who finished 2 for 4 on the day.
“We knew they (Caldwell) were as tough as can be,” Bouvier said. “They’ve got three players going to college on DI scholarships. We battled. This was just a great game. We’ve got a motto … we fight, we fight till the last out.”