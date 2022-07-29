What is the definition of a new head football coach?
Is it only the guy who has never been a head coach before? Or the guy who joins a school’s staff for the first time?
LaVanta Davis fits neither category. Is Davis the perfect fit for River Parishes power St. James? So far, so good.
“There really has not been an adjustment,” two-way lineman Jace Philip said. “Coach Davis is more calm at practice and on the sideline. But he gets his point across.
“He texts us in our senior groups several times each week. He tells us what we should be doing to be leaders at the next practice. And he tells us what camps to go to and how to make ourselves and the team better.”
Davis, 45, is as comfortable in his skin as the Wildcats’ "new" head coach for good reason. He was St. James' associate head coach/defensive coordinator under Robert Valdez the past four seasons. When Valdez moved to Grambling as an assistant coach in May, Davis was a logical choice.
“Never try to reinvent the wheel … we already had a good system,” Davis said. “There are a few tweaks defensively, but not much. Just things to fit the personnel we have.
“It is the same way on the offensive side. We’ve got returning starters in some places and new starters in others. But you must continue to push the bar. The push is always to be better than the previous day and to excel.”
Davis' approach is direct and mature. The hallmark of someone who has been there and done that, which Davis has. He was an assistant to Valdez at West St. John and Scotlandville.
When Valdez took the St. James job in 2016, Davis was hired as Scotlandville’s head coach. He led the Class 5A Hornets to a 21-3 record in two seasons, including a Division I runner-up finish to Evangel Christian in 2016.
He opted to rejoin Valdez in 2017. The Wildcats went on to win the school’s first LHSAA title in 40 years in 2019.
“I have always been a fan of allowing the guys on staff to work and do their jobs. That is what we have done here previously,” Davis said. “I think I am more patient now than I was a few years ago with the players and other coaches. You carefully pick what you say and do.
“There’s a natural tendency to want to run in and fix things. Sometimes, you need to let it play out. Our spring game with Plaquemine and Walker was good. There were mistakes … very correctable mistakes.”
St. James was 7-4 a year ago, including a loss to Madison Prep in the regional playoff round. Expectations are traditionally high for the Wildcats and this season is no exception.
Add to that the fact that St. James is awaiting eligibility rulings on three transfers from Ascension Catholic, including athlete Khai Prean, the No. 15 player in Louisiana’s 2023 class, according to 247sports.
The preseason pressure and questions go with the territory. Davis knows the drill as well as the drills the Wildcats' execute.
“The goal is always to get bigger, faster and stronger,” Davis said. “I feel like we did that this summer. We just had a great camp. Now, we’ll see what happens next.”