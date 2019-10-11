PLAQUEMINE — In a game dominated by rushing attacks, St. Michael coach Joey Sanchez went against the grain to dial up a two-score lead for in their 31-14 win against Plaquemine on Friday.
That play came in the form of a 25-yard touchdown strike from quarterback Nick Brister to Codi Williams, who connected for the Warriors’ only passing touchdown of the game late in the fourth quarter, making it a two-score advantage for St. Michael (3-3, 1-0 7-4A).
Plaquemine (1-5, 0-1 7-4A) still shot off a few fireworks of their own: A 70-yard touchdown strike from Green Devils quarterback Percy Jackson to Akim Lanieux, who had his defender beat along the sideline midway through the second quarter. It was Jackson’s only completion of the first half, in a game that was dominated by the run for both teams. Freshman quarterback Mike Mitchell did not play, despite spending the first half of the season as the starter. Jackson finished with 5-of-12 for 113 yards and a touchdown and added 34 yards on the ground from three carries.
“I thought he ran the offense really well,” Plaquemine coach Paul Distefano said. “He did what we asked of him. We just had some crucial penalties on both sides. He really did a good job on the ground too.”
The Warriors were led by Codi Williams on the ground, who tallied 90 yards on 15 carries and a touchdown, while Plaquemine used a mixture of Melvin McClay and Kobe Major, who combined for 63 yards on 21 carries. Lanieux led all receivers with two grabs for 72 yards a touchdown, while Williams posted two catches for 33 yards and a touchdown of his own.
While Distefano stuck with Jackson at quarterback, Sanchez opted to take a two-quarterback approach, spelling senior Nick Brister with sophomore Nicholas Johnson through most of the first half. The pair combined for 59 yards of total offense in the first half, primarily on the ground before leading the Warriors to a 21-point second half.
“It’s what we’ve been planning on doing, and we finally got the opportunity to do it tonight,” Sanchez said. “Nick Brister’s a much better thrower and a little more well-rounded quarterback, while Nick Johnson’s just a sophomore and he gives a chance for a bit bigger of a play.”
After Brister led the Warriors to a field goal on the first drive, Sanchez opted to roll out Johnson on St. Michael’s second drive. With Johnson under center, the Warriors converted a pair fourth downs — both of which came on Plaquemine’s side of the field — before punching it in with Codi Williams on fourth-and-goal for St. Michael’s first touchdown of the game.
The Green Devils forced just one turnover in the first half when Warriors punter Connor Badeaux dropped a long snap on his own five-yard line before Plaquemine swarmed on the loose ball.
Three plays later, McClay punched it in from one-yard out to give Plaquemine their first lead of the game.
After having their opening drive stall out near midfield to open the half, St. Michael had new life breathed into the drive after an illegal substitution on fourth-and-4 gave St. Michael a first down. After stalling nearly half of the third quarter and with Brister under center on fourth-and-goal, Sanchez called upon Badeaux for the Warriors’ second touchdown of the night.
The final nail in the coffin for Plaquemine came at the hands of the officials. While facing what was thought to be a third-and-30 after a personal foul, Distefano called for a handoff to Major, only to have the referees reward a first down to Warriors inside Plaquemine’s red zone instead of a fourth-and-28. Williams punched in a third touchdown with less than two minutes for good measure.
For Sanchez and Co. the win was a step in the right direction on the opening night of district play.
“It was huge, especially coming here to Plaquemine and playing on the road,” Sanchez said. “This is somewhere where we haven’t had much success so it’s a big win. This one’s done with. We’ll enjoy it for a day and move on Sunday and get ready for Broadmoor next week and take them one-by-one from there.”