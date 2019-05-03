What the coaches believe could be a Class 5A boys team competition for the ages could be impacted by times other than the ones run on the track.
Forecasts calling for rain and thunder storms led the LHSAA to change up Saturday’s schedule for the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Track & Field meet.
Field events other than the discus and javelin start at noon inside LSU’s Carl Maddox. Running events begin at 1 p.m. on the outdoors at Bernie Moore Track Stadium. While the parameters have changed, the competitive intrigue should remain as the three-day meet concludes with competition for Class 3A, 4A and 5A.
“We’ve already put all the work in,” Scotlandville coach Johnny Duncan said. “Now is the time to trust and the process, go compete and leave everything you have on the track. It is going to take all of that win this one.”
Catholic High edged Scotlandville to win the Class 5A, Region 2 meet last week with Zachary close behind led by sprint specialist Sean Burrell, is entered in his signature event, the 400 meters, along with the 200 and 110 hurdles. One top competitor who is not scheduled to run is injured John Curtis sprinter Corey Wren.
But the competition goes beyond the local teams as Duncan and Catholic coach Pete Boudreaux noted.
“I think it is going to be one heckuva meet,” Boudreaux said. “You’ve got the teams from our regional and then you have John Curtis, Ouachita and Ruston. Just a lot of very good teams.”
Boudreaux, who is retiring as the Bears head track coach after the meet, said he has not given thought to this meet being the final one. Instead, Boudreaux is focusing on the competition that will include other possibilities too. A victory would give Boudreaux his 50th LHSAA title.
Fresh off a regional title and buoyed by the addition of the 4x800 relay, St. Joseph’s Academy seeks its first track title. Sophie Martin (1,600, 3,200) is a double threat for the Redstickers. Zachary has its girls duo of Indya Jackson (400, 200) and Orsciana Beard (long jump, triple jump, 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles). Logan Lewis of Baton Rouge High (shot put, discus) is another one to watch.
In Class 3A, West Feliciana has a double threat all its own after winning regional boys/girls titles a week ago. Sprinter Kam Jackson leads the WFHS boys, while hurdler Kennedy London plays a key role for the girls squad.
In Class 4A, Woodlawn’s Lanard Harris and Kai Hensley have the top times in the boys 300 hurdles.