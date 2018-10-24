Running back Tyrion Davis and offensive lineman Kardell Thomas are a dynamic duo for the Southern Lab football program. LSU fans hope the two players can repeat that feat once they sign with the Tigers.
There are other dreams to chase in the meantime, including an LHSAA Division IV title. Another major dream turned into a perfect fit Wednesday as the two players got to slip on jerseys signifying their selection to play in the All-American Bowl all-star game set for Jan. 5 in San Antonio.
The jersey presentation was part of a ceremony held in the Southern Lab gymnasium Wednesday. Members of the football team, students, family and friends were on hand. The All-American Bowl, previously the U.S. Army Bowl, is a game both players said they grew up watching. It is now sponsored by American Family Insurance and Adidas.
“This was the first game invitational I got and I was going to show my love for it,” Thomas said. “I can’t wait to play there.”
Davis added, “I’ve been wanting to play in this game for at least three years. I got invited to the underclassman combine. Being there watching the game made me want to play in it. I thank God I get the opportunity to fulfill this dream.”
The ceremony included speeches by SLHS coach Darrell Asberry, athletic director Rebecca Marshall and Principal Herman Brister Jr. The school also presented each player with a large trophy to commemorate the event.
“For the first time in my coaching career, I got to see how it all starts,” said Asberry, a longtime college coach. “This was my first high school job and it is at my alma mater. I’ve been blessed to coach these fine young men. This is something you will always remember.”
The 6-foot-2, 230-pound Davis has 1,507 yards rushing and 18 touchdowns and is nation’s No. 8 running back prospect for 2019, according to 247sports. Thomas (6-4, 335) is considered nation’s No. 1 offensive guard prospect.
Both are set to sign with LSU in December, completing yet another dream.
“They have nothing to worry about with us,” Davis said of LSU. “I can’t wait to get up there.”
Thomas added, “I’ve been committed for three years and it's not going to change. This is my city and I look forward to playing at LSU.”