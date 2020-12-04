Zachary running back Connor Wisham believed it was the least he could do.
With his team locked in a scoreless duel late in the first quarter, Wisham lost a fumble, which was later converted into New Iberia’s lone touchdown during Friday’s Class 5A state regional playoff game at Bronco Stadium.
Wisham came alive during a second-half onslaught in which the junior rushed for 209 of his career-high 264 yards and scored three straight touchdowns, helping propel third-seeded Zachary to a 34-7 victory over No. 14 New Iberia.
The Broncos advanced to their eighth consecutive state quarterfinal where they’ll host sixth-seeded Alexandria, a 38-6 winner over No. 11 Haughton, next week.
New Iberia, which led 7-0 midway through the second quarter on Alvin George’s 1-yard run, had its four-game win streak halted.
How it was won
New Iberia turned Nylon Phillips’ recovery of Wisham into a 1-yard touchdown from George (20 rushes, 84 yards) and 7-0 lead at the 8:17 mark of the second quarter.
Zachary didn’t trail for long, answering New Iberia’s nine-play, 47-yard drive with an 80-yard kickoff return for a score from Kenson Tate.
It was just the start of the Broncos’ show of athleticism by registering the go-ahead score with 5:09 before halftime on a 70-yard tunnel screen pass from quarterback Eli Holstein to LSU commitment Chris Hilton.
Holstein was 10 of 15 for 144 yards and a touchdown. Hilton caught six passes for 104 yards, and Tate added four grabs for 40 yards.
The average length of Zachary’s scoring plays was 64.2 yards after Wisham added TD runs of 74 and 96 during the third quarter.
Player of the game
Zachary running back Connor Wisham: After a relatively quiet first half in which he gained 55 yards, Wisham exploded for a pair of long-distance touchdown runs of 74 and 96 yards in the third quarter to give the Broncos some breathing room at 27-7 late in the third quarter.
Wisham carried 13 times for 209 yards — a whopping 16 yards per carry — in the second half alone, and his 1-yard score with 4:40 remaining came at the end of a 10-play drive was set by a fumble recovery from defensive lineman Kameron Hamilton.
They said it
Zachary coach David Brewerton: “They did exactly what we thought they would do. They’re good up front, they’ve got great backs and they do what they do really well. I thought once we settled in and let our speed kind of take over a little bit, and make the right reads, we made plays.”
Zachary running back Connor Wisham: “It’s great to know that the team had my back when I made the fumble. They gathered around me and told me that I was good, and I was able to come back and have an amazing second half.”
New Iberia coach Curt Ware: “I’m proud of the kids. When you’ve been winning at the level they’ve been winning, they know how to win. This is new to these kids. None of these kids had ever played in a playoff until last week.”
Notable
• Zachary rushed 15 times for 203 yards in the second half as a team and limited New Iberia to 67 yards on 21 attempts over that same span.
• Zachary kicker Logan Fletcher, who kicked four successful extra points, missed his first two field goals of the season. He had a 34-yard effort blocked in the first quarter and a 32-yard attempt that was wide left on the final play of the first half.
• A week after New Iberia’s Markel Linzer rushed for 256 and scored four touchdowns, Zachary’s defense limited the speedster to 43 yards and no TDs on 10 carries.