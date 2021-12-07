Home-court advantage can change the momentum of a basketball game within a few seconds after tip-off.
But when Jehovah-Jireh (7-4) traveled to Parkview Baptist (5-6) on Tuesday night, supporters of the Warriors made it their domain to come away from the Eagles' nest with a 47-30 win.
The Warriors prospered at first with a “run-and-gun” scheme, pressuring Parkview with double-teams in the post and quick outlet passes off of rebounds. The Eagles struggled with their half-court offense, missing multiple layups and open three-pointers. By halftime, the score was 31-9 in favor of the Warriors.
Parkview began to crawl back into the game after switching from a high 3-2 defense to a more passive 2-3 in the second half, forcing the Warriors into a slower half-court offense.
Jehovah-Jireh was able to adapt while Parkview’s offense still could not find rhythm. John Paul Ricks led the the Warriors with 27 points. Nate Rogers paced the Eagles with 11 points.
Parkview will look to rebound on the round against Capital on Thursday. Jehovah-Jireh travels to face Istrouma on Jan. 5.
How it was won
After a few miscues from both sides on offense resulting in missed shots, Jehovah-Jireh relied heavily on its defense and full-court pressure to take Parkview off its hinges. Backed by a 21-point first-half performance by Ricks, the Warriors were in the driver’s seat by the end of the first quarter and didn’t let up the rest of the half.
The Eagles came out of halftime with a new plan: Slow the opponent’s offense down and force the Warriors into a half-court game. The new mentality worked much better than the first-half effort.
Jehovah-Jireh adapted to the half-court offense by the fourth quarter and remained in control of the game with intricate passing and gritty defense. Parkview couldn’t cut into the deficit enough to make it a close game.
Player of the game
John Paul Ricks, Jehovah-Jireh: He ended the first half with aggressive play on defense, stealing the ball multiple times and racking up 21 points. In the second half, he worked more as a facilitator, making sure his teammates ran the offense and stayed ahead of the Eagles. Ricks ended the game with 27 points, more than half of his team’s points.
They said it
Parkview coach Jermaine Williams: “We’re young. We got one guy with varsity experience, and it’s the facts of the matter, no excuses. We have two starters out and we’re growing. We got some work to do, and we have a lot of games. We had a lot of games last week and a lot of games this week. We’re just trying to get better as we grow.”
Jehovah-Jireh coach Dirk Ricks: “We made some silly mistakes in the second half; we want to play every kind of way, and we were trying to run some sets that we’ve been working on to get through it. Some young kids made some mistakes and allowed them to play a little bit, but that’s OK.”