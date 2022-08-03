For Zachary High’s Ashley Williams, a first impression was the lasting one.
“Auburn was the first SEC school to offer me a scholarship, and I have had a great relationship with them from the beginning,” Williams said. “They have been talking to me throughout this whole process. That made a difference for me.”
Williams, an edge rusher for the defending Class 5A Broncos, committed to Auburn on Wednesday. The 6-foot-5, 225-pound senior is ranked No. 18 on Louisiana’s list of prospects for 2023, and is rated No. 37 at his position nationally by 247 Sports.
Nebraska, Florida State, Missouri, Texas and Washington were the other finalists. He said Auburn extended its offer to him in March. Williams is the second Bronco to commit to an SEC school, joining quarterback Eli Holstein, who committed to Alabama in May.
The early offer, coupled with knowledge of the Auburn roster, were key factors in Wednesday's decision.
“I am comfortable there and with the coaches,” Williams said of Auburn. “I should get a chance to play early. They lose (graduate) nearly all their edge guys after this season.
“The only other edge guy they have committed is a strong-side guy. I play on the weak side. That should give me a chance.”
Red Stick stuff
The Capital Area Law Enforcement Foundation has signed on as the new title sponsor of the Red Stick Bowl high school football all-star game.
In addition, Zachary High is set to host the event for three years. Since 2002, more than 1,600 seniors from 50 Baton Rouge area schools have played in the game.
Coaches from throughout the Baton Rouge metro area can nominate players starting in Week 8 of the regular season through Thanksgiving week.