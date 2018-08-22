Here's an in-depth preview of the 2018 high school football season for District 6-3A.
Baker
Coach: Eric Randall (6-15)
2017: 3-8
PROJECTED OFFENSIVE STARTERS
QB Tyren Henderson, RB Desmond Windon, FB Trevonte Spears, WR Bryant Williams, WR Tamon Dukes, LT Leroy Womack, LG Jalon Gross, C Nelson Griffith, *RG Dillon Cage, *RT Justin Jones, *TE Marteece Covington.
PROJECTED DEFENSIVE STARTERS
*DE Coby Neff, *DE Marteece Covington, *NG Dillon Cage, *DT Justin Jones, *LB Javarious Knox, *LB Kelly Thomas, *LB Darren Scott, *FS Vontrell Bell, *SS Kyle Brumfield, *CB Jeremiah Bell.
*-- denotes returning starters
SEASON FORECAST
Baker’s 2017 record may be a little misleading considering the Buffaloes had three losses by 10 or less points. If they start winning those close games, maybe 2018 goes better.
BIGGEST STRENGTHS
Running back Desmond Windon is back at Baker and looking to expand on his All-District honors from last year. He ran for more than 1,100 yards in 2017 and could have another explosive season.
Brusly
Coach: Hoff Schooler (4-6)
2017: 4-6
PROJECTED OFFENSIVE STARTERS
QB Nick Pennell, OL DeAndre Richard, OL Devin Eschette, WR Darius Cyprian
PROJECTED DEFENSIVE STARTERS
LB Kyle Parker, LB Vanderbilt Bynum, DB Conner Sorrell, DB Grant Watts, DL Bralon Thymes, DL Marlon Wilson
*-- denotes returning starters
SEASON FORECAST
With a year under coach Hoff Schooler’s belt, Brusly should be poised to improve in 2018. There’s still a lot of work to be done before the Panthers move into the upper portion of the district, though.
BIGGEST STRENGTHS
The Panthers don’t return a ton of players but they do bring back a few key roles from 2017. Three of its five starting offensive linemen are back to protect second-year starter Nick Pennell under center.
Glen Oaks
Coach: Jack Phillips Jr. (2-18)
2017: 1-9
PROJECTED OFFENSIVE STARTERS
TE Jacquez Jackson (5-10, 200, So.), *SE Tavoris Harris (6-0, 170, Jr.), *OT Kendrick Joseph (5-11, 230, Jr.), *OG Adam Hamilton (5-9, 200, Jr.), *C John Mcquirters (5-11, 220, Sr.)/Jaylon Bridgewater (5-10, 220, Jr.), OG Irin Glasper (5-10, 260, So.), *OT Jeffery Stewart (5-11, 200, So.), *QB DeMonte Upkins (6-0, 160, Sr.), *RB Jaylon Kenehen (5-11, 205, Sr.), *RB Le'Troy Lathers (6-2, 190, Sr.)
PROJECTED DEFENSIVE STARTERS
DE Isaiah Wright (6-3, 240, Sr.), *DE Jeffery Stewart (6-0, 220, So.), *DT JaKendrick Lowe (5-10, 200, So.), DT Jaylor Ard (5-9, 225, Jr.), *LB Jaylon Kinchen (5-11, 205, Sr.), *LB John Mequirter (5-11, 200, Sr.), LB Jacquez Jackson (5-10, 185, Jr.), LB Kiren Smith (6-2, 180, Jr.), *DB DeMonte Upkins(6-0, 170, Sr.), DB Le'troy Lathers (6-2, 190, Sr.), Tavoris Harris (6-0, 170, Jr.)
*-- denotes returning starters
SEASON FORECAST
Glenn Oaks is still trying to find its way out of the district cellar after a disappointing 1-9 season. The Panthers will likely battle with Mentorship to not finish last.
BIGGEST STRENGTHS
The offense hopefully won’t struggle as much as it did in 2017 with eight retuning starters, including quarterback DeMonte Upkins and running backs Jaylon Kenehen and Le’Troy Lathers.
Madison Prep
Coach: Landry Williams (5-7)
2017: 5-7
PROJECTED OFFENSIVE STARTERS
OL Timothy Leonard, OL Alexander Atkins, OL Roderick Allen, OL Roshaad Singleton, OL Jaylyn McKnight, *WR Joel Williams, WR Jeremiah Winn, WR Malik Palmer, RB Royan Davis, RB Benjamin Stewart, QB Gicole Wright
PROJECTED DEFENSIVE STARTERS
DL Michael Henderson, DL Aaron Daniels, DL Luther Lamotte, DL Myles Runnels, LB Primus Breckinridge, LB Marquise McKnight, LB Tyrin Vessel, S Bertrand Carrell, S Major Burns, CB Joel Williams, CB Tyrell Raby
*-- denotes returning starters
SEASON FORECAST
The Chargers still have a long way to go to prove they belong at the top of the district with U-High and West Feliciana, but a second year in 3A should help. They should again finish in the top half of the standings.
BIGGEST STRENGTHS
Officially turning over control of the team to former interim head coach Landry Williams should help stabilize Madison Prep from going through those early season woes it faced in 2017.
Mentorship Academy
Coach: Keith Woods
2017: 0-10
PROJECTED OFFENSIVE STARTERS
*QB/WR Da’Shun Hugley, *OL Terell Williams, *RB Donovan McCray, *WR/RB Ian Bell, *OL Kavonne Randolph, *OL Donovan Dorsey, *WR Jeremiah Cummings, *OL Keldrick Greensberry, OL Kedrick Simmons
PROJECTED DEFENSIVE STARTERS
*CB Shamar Powers, *CB Sebastion Maloid, SS Traylon Dotson, *S Da'Shun Hugley, *LB Zyon Mims, *DE Tyrone Dunn, *NG David Duncan, *DE Tyrielle Coates
*-- denotes returning starters
SEASON FORECAST
The Sharks are still seeking their first win since joining class 3A after going 0-10 in there inaugural campaign. The good news is that there’s literally no where to go but up.
BIGGEST STRENGTHS
There’s still a long road ahead for Mentorship but a new coach in Keith Woods certainly helps. Woods has 21 years of experience, including head coaching gigs at Capitol and Belaire. Having two OLs, Terell Williams and Donovan Dorsey, who weigh over 300 pounds won’t hurt.
University
Coach: Chad Mahaffey (93-20)
2017: 13-0
PROJECTED OFFENSIVE STARTERS
*QB John Gordon McKernan (6-2, 190, Sr.), *RB Mike Hollins (5-10, 205, Sr.), *WR Christian Harris (6-1, 165, Sr.), *WR Doryan Harris (5-8, 165, Sr.), *WR Makiya Tongue (6-1, 210, Sr.), WR Thomas Teepel (5-10, 165, Sr.), *C Paul Phillips (6-2, 280, Sr.), *G Rashad Green (6-2, 280, Jr.), *G Solomon Miles (6-1, 285, Jr.), *T Dylan Rathcke (6-5, 285, Sr.), *T Mark Coppola (6-1, 230, Sr.)
PROJECTED DEFENSIVE STARTERS
*DE Jaquelin Roy (6-3, 315, Jr.), *DE Leland Jones (5-11, 205, Sr.), *DT Donald Berniard (5-11, 280, Sr.), *LB Jacob Burke (6-1, 195, Sr.), *LB Bryton Constantin (6-2, 220, Sr.), SS Josh Slaughter (5-9, 165, Jr.), *SS Gideon Cuellar (6-0, 210, Sr.), *FS Will Safford (5-9, 160, Jr.), FS Jardin Gilbert (6-1, 170, So.), *CB Jordan Clark (5-10, 170, Sr.), *CB Christian Harris (6-1, 230, Sr.)
*--denotes returning starters
SEASON FORECAST
The Cubs are once again the team to beat in the district and might just be the best team in the state across all classes. U-High won the Division II title last season and there’s no reason to think they won’t be back in New Orleans in 2018.
BIGGEST STRENGTHS
Throw a dart at the roster and there’s U-High’s strength. But if there’s one area that stands out it’s the astonishing 19 of 22 returning starters on both sides of the ball from a 2017 title team.
West Feliciana
Coach: Robb Odom
2017: 14-1
PROJECTED OFFENSIVE STARTERS
TE Arin Spears, *WR Khiry Morrison, WR Dane Rabalais, OT Chris Emery, OG Brady Smith, *C Tyler Casteel, OG Colton Scott, OT Dalton Leet, QB Bennett Clement, *TB Clayton Howard, FB DJ Cummings, TB Hunter Duos
PROJECTED DEFENSIVE STARTERS
DE Malik Jacob, DT Tyler Casteel, DT Chris Emery, DE O'Koryea Anderson, LB DJ Cummings, LB Jackson Fazio, *R Clayton Howard, SS Hunter Giroir, *FS Khiry Morrison
*--denotes returning starters
SEASON FORECAST
West Feliciana is likely the only team in the district that can challenge U-High’s grip at the top. A favorable schedule should that includes a home game against the Cubs should work in the Saints’ favor.
BIGGEST STRENGTHS
The Saints lost a lot from its 2017 championship team but having Khiry Morrison back is a huge boost. The 3-star player committed to Louisiana Tech will be the leader on both sides of the ball.
Forecast
On paper at least, the entire league is playing for third in 2018. U-High and West Feliciana continue to hold a vice-like grip on the top of the district as the unquestioned best it has to offer. The Cubs in particular are an absolute force and could do some serious damage on the way to another district title.
1, University, 2, West Feliciana, 3, Madison Prep, 4, Brusly, 5, Baker, 6, Glen Oaks, 7, Mentorshop Academy
Top Players
1 Christian Harris, WR/ILB, U-High: One of the bet athletes in the country, Harris is going to be fun to watch in 2018. At 6 foot 1, 225 pounds, Harris is a big body that can play both ways. Texas A&M commitment.
2 Khiry Morrison, WR/S, West Feliciana: Probably the biggest piece returning from the 2017 LHSAA 3A title team, Morrison will be crucial to a return run to another title game. Louisiana Tech commitment.
3 Bertrand Carrell, S, Madison Prep - Another high profile recruit to come out of the district is Carrell who will lead the Chargers defense from the secondary. An LSU target, Carrell has seen his stock rise over the past few months and could be poised for a big year.
Top Games
University at West Feliciana, Sept. 21
West Feliciana at Madison Prep, Oct. 19
University at Madison Prep, Oct. 26
Best Rivalry
University vs. West Feliciana. The most important game of the season year in and year out is U-High and West Feliciana. The two teams are juggernauts in the district and will once again duke it out in 2018.
By the numbers
38
National ranking of U-High by MaxPreps, making the Cubs the highest rated team in Louisiana.
9
Number of players from the district in 247 Sports’ Top 100 for Louisiana class of 2019.
3
Number of defending state champions U-High plays in the month of September.
2
Number of defending state champions the district boasts after U-High and West Feliciana won select and non-select titles.
District 6-3A
Baker
Aug. 31 at Northeast
Sept. 7 Dunham
Sept. 14 at McKinley
Sept. 21 Brusly
Sept. 28 at Glen Oaks*
Oct. 5 Mentorship Academy*
Oct. 12 at Madison Prep*
Oct. 19 Episcopal
Oct. 26 West Feliciana*
Nov. 2 at University Lab*
Brusly
Aug. 31 at Port Allen
Open date
Sept. 14 Belaire
Sept. 21 at Baker*
Sept. 28 West Feliciana*
Oct. 5 at University Lab*
Oct. 12 at Central
Oct. 19 Glen Oaks*
Oct. 26 Mentorship Academy*
Nov. 2 Madison Prep*
Glen Oaks
Aug. 30 at Capitol
Sept. 7 at Tara
Sept. 14 White Castle
Open date
Sept. 28 Baker*
Oct. 5 at West Feliciana*
Oct. 12 University Lab*
Oct. 19 at Brusly*
Oct. 26 Belaire
Nov. 2 Mentorship Academy*
Madison Prep
Aug. 31 at Salmen
Sept. 7 at Scotlandville
Sept. 14 at Zachary
Sept. 21 Glen Oaks*
Sept. 27 at Mentorship Academy*
Oct. 6 at Carver
Oct. 12 Baker*
Oct. 19 West Feliciana*
Oct. 26 University Lab*
Nov. 2 at Brusly*
Mentorship Academy
Aug. 31 at Ascension Catholic
Sept. 7 at North Central
Sept. 14 Sci Academy
Open date
Sept. 27 Madison Prep*
Oct. 5 at Baker*
Oct. 12 West Feliciana*
Oct. 19 at University Lab*
Oct. 26 at Brusly*
Nov. 2 at Glen Oaks*
University Lab
Aug. 31 Mandeville
Sept. 7 Southern Lab
Sept. 14 at Catholic-BR
Sept. 21 at West Feliciana*
Sept. 28 at Zachary
Oct. 5 Brusly*
Oct. 12 at Glen Oaks*
Oct. 19 Mentorship Academy*
Oct. 26 at Madison Prep*
Nov. 2 Baker*
West Feliciana
Aug. 31 East Feliciana
Sept. 7 Livonia
Sept. 14 at Live Oak
Sept. 21 University Lab*
Sept. 28 at Brusly*
Oct. 5 Glen Oaks*
Oct. 12 at Mentorship Academy*
Oct. 19 at Madison Prep*
Oct. 26 at Baker*
Nov. 2 at Kinder
*--denotes district games