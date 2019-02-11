Boys
1. Madison Prep (26-7) and Walker (23-9): MPA won three times last week, including a Hall of Fame victory over an Oklahoma-based team. Walker won twice and christened its new gym with a win over rival Denham Springs on Friday.
3. Scotlandville (30-2): Two more wins puts the Hornets back on track for the Division I playoffs that loom just over the horizon.
4. Dunham (25-5): The Tigers won the District 8-2A tourney Saturday and got pushed hard by Port Allen. That game may serve both well as the playoffs approach.
5. Jehovah-Jireh (31-6): A loss to Metairie Park Country Day provided another chance for the Warriors to learn and fine tune their craft as the regular season comes to a close.
6. Catholic (24-5): The Bears lead District 5-5A and have an impressive eight-game winning streak that includes two notable league wins last week.
7. University (17-11): A District 6-3A matchup with Madison Prep on Tuesday gives the Cubs another chance to test their limits and improve their playoff stock.
8. Plaquemine (20-11): Last Tuesday’s win over Woodlawn gives the Green Devils the top seed going into the District 6-4A tourney that begins Thursday at Woodlawn.
9. Episcopal (24-6): A loss to Port Allen in last week’s District 8-2A tournament should help the Knights refocus on some points they need to polish before the playoffs.
10. Donaldsonville (22-9): The Tigers added two more District 10-3A victories last week. They could be primed for a solid playoff run in 3A, which is always talent-rich.
On the outside looking in: Dutchtown, East Ascension, East Iberville, Port Allen, White Castle.
Girls
1. Lee (29-2): As expected, the Patriots claimed the top playoff seed in Division II. They have not lost to an area team and have played a schedule that's included its fair share of heavyweights.
2. Walker (29-4): The Lady Cats did not come away with the top seed in Class 5A. But they are No. 2 among 5A teams headed in the playoffs, which is as impressive as last Friday’s win over Denham Springs.
3. Denham Springs (24-5): DSHS comes away with the No. 6 seed in 5A and has a ton of impressive performances, including a 17-game winning streak during the season.
4. East Ascension (21-2): The Spartans are the defending Class 5A champions, are seeded fifth in 5A and have a 12-game winning streak. The only thing missing is a few more marquee wins.
5. University (21-12): After a season riddled with injuries the Cubs have an eight-game winning streak and a No. 3 playoff seed in Division II. That is enough to push them up three spots this week.
6. Doyle (27-4) and Albany (22-12): Two Livingston Parish teams with a ton of tradition are again high playoff seeds. Doyle is the top seed in Class 2A and Albany is No. 3 in 3A. Both are battle tested going into the playoffs.
8. East Iberville (30-4) and McKinley (23-13): The hard part here is that one team is headed to the playoffs and the other isn’t. East Iberville is the top playoff seed in Class 1A and has made its mark. McKinley has been impressive too, pushing East Ascension to the limit last week. An LHSAA playoff ban in all sports keeps the Panthers at home.
10. Madison Prep (18-13) and Holden (21-10): A tough schedule paid dividends for MPA, which grabbed the No. 2 playoff seed in 3A. The Chargers have played in the title game the past three years. And so has Holden, the defending Class B champion, which won twice last week and are a No. 6 playoff seed and have a shot at another deep playoff run.
On the outside looking in: Brusly, Episcopal, Glen Oaks, Live Oak, Plaquemine, Port Allen, St. Amant.