Thoughts about that very first title-game experience always linger for a coach. Scotlandville coach Carlos Sample is on that sentimental journey and a mission.
“They say you always remember your first and our first championship game was against Brother Martin,” Sample said. “We did not win that one, but it is part of our story. They’ve won 29 or 30, so you know they are good.”
The top-seeded Hornets (32-3) host No. 4 Brother Martin (29-4) at 7 p.m. Wednesday for a Division I select semifinal at 7 p.m. it is one of three semifinal rematches for local teams. The other two are part of the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Boys Basketball tournament in Lake Charles.
At 1 p.m., third-seeded Madison Prep (27-7) plays No. 2 Wossman (32-3) in a Class 3A semifinal at Burton Coliseum. The teams met in the title game a year ago. MPA also beat Wossman in the semifinals in 2018.
Ninth-seeded Walker (24-7) faces No. 4 Bonnabel (26-6) in a 5A semifinal at 8 p.m. The teams played in a season opener four months ago.
“Their coach (Wossman’s Casey Jones) won’t need a pre-game speech for this one,” MPA coach Jeff Jones said. “They’ve got a team with 12 seniors and plenty of motivation.
“They have seven guys who are 6-foot-4 or taller. We haven’t faced anyone as tall as them and they haven’t played a team as big as us."
All three local teams have lofty credentials. Scotlandville has won six titles in the last 10 years and seeks an unprecedented 11th straight Class 5A/Division I title-game berth. The Hornets edged the Crusaders 53-52 in the final Division I final played in 2017.
Madison Prep is in its ninth straight LHSAA tourney and has won five titles in a row in three different classes. Walker seeks a third straight final appearance. The Wildcats were the 5A champion in 2018 and the runners-up last season.
“Both teams than we were in that first game,” Walker coach Anthony Schiro said. “Bonnabel has gotten better and better at what they do. We started three freshmen and a sophomore in that game who all have more experience. They have a height advantage. We must rebound and limit their opportunities for second-chance points.”
Each team has its stars. Scotlandville’s Reece Beekman is a Virginia signee who averages 19.8 points per game, while LSU signee Jalen Cook of Walker averages 29 points a game. University of Louisiana at Monroe signee Elijah Tate and Jason Perry each average 16 for MPA. The Chargers’ 6-8 sophomore post player Percy Daniels is averaging a triple-double in the playoffs.
Brother Martin’s T.J. Small (22.1 ppg), guard/forward Nick Traylor leads Wossman, while Navy football signee Torrance Bardell is part of a Bonnabel senior group that has won over 100 games in four seasons.