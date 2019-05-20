Landon is a junior at Brusly High School. He has competed in the Special Olympics the last three years. He enjoys walking track and does so quickly. Landon makes A's and B's in the special education class. Landon has achieved so much since he changed to the special education and adaptive PE class. He works at McDonald's a few hours a week with his classmates. They are learning job skills and how to become more independent. He strives to always make good grades. He loves his teachers and classmates. Everyone always comments on how happy and well-mannered Landon is.