Zachary quarterback Eli Holstein had a tough time getting the ball to his top receiver at times Friday night, but with a Class 5A quarterfinal game on the line, the duo connected in the biggest of ways.
First, Charles Robertson caught an 18-yard pass from Holstein on the next-to-last play in regulation to set up a game-tying field goal for the top-seeded Broncos.
Then, Holstein completed a 10-yard pass to Robertson in the second overtime, lifting Zachary to a scintillating 37-34 victory over West Monroe at Bronco Stadium.
“We called a go route most of the night, and we just missed on it a few times,” Robertson said. “In overtime, we went with the out route. Eli put it on the money, and I made sure I had toe-tapped. I had both feet down.”
The Broncos (13-0) overcame a 21-0 first-quarter deficit and advance to play fourth-seeded Destrehan in the semifinal round next week. Eighth-seeded West Monroe finishes 8-4.
“Holy smokes … wow,” Zachary coach David Brewerton said. “Our guys have played in some big games before. I did not expect them to lay down and give up tonight.
“They had to dig very deep. We were down two scores going into the fourth quarter and we had to make plays. They found a way.”
Holstein, a Texas A&M commit, completed 18 of 34 passes for 219 yards and two touchdowns along with two interceptions. Robertson had seven catches for 109 yards and two TDs. Cameron Stewart rushed for 92 yards on 18 carries and scored one TD for the winners.
Hayden Federico passed 187 of his 208 yards in the first half for West Monroe. He completed 8 of 11 passes. Rayshawn Pleasant ran for 92 yards on 15 carries and scored one TD for the Rebels. David Moore had four catches for 131 yards and one TD.
Tight end Nate Green was the difference-maker for West Monroe in the first half with TD catches of 31 and 6 yards.
A 72-yard pass from Federico to Moore set up a 9-yard TD run by Pleasant that gave the Rebels a 7-0 lead with 6:41 left in the first quarter.
Federico hit Green over the middle for a 31-yard TD pass on West Monroe’s next possession. After a Holstein interception, the Rebels took advantage of a short field, and Federico added a 6-yard TD pass to Green that made it 21-0 with 3:18 to go in first quarter.
Zachary regrouped and scored on a 50-yard drive that ended with Holstein scoring a 2-yard run to make it 21-7. West Monroe countered with a 20-yard field goal by Johnson and it was 24-7 at the half.
The Broncos scored on a 1-yard run by Holstein in the third quarter but trailed 24-13 going into the fourth quarter. After Stewart scored on a 7-yard run with 7:05 to go, Zachary went for two and got it on a run by receiver Kameran Senegal.
It was 24-21 at that point. Next, the Broncos’ Emauri Sibley pounced on a West Monroe fumble. After Robertson's first big catch, Kellen Conachen’s 20-yard field goal with one second left sent the game to overtime.