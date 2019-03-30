DENHAM SPRINGS — The temptation to follow a bouncing baseball is always there for a baserunner. Reese Smith resisted it for as long as he could.
After the Denham Springs’ second baseman glanced over, he fell over first base in excitement. Smith’s hot shot got under the glove of Zachary third baseman AJ Bailey in the bottom of the sixth inning, bringing Tyler Evans in to score.
LSU signee Cade Doughty then came on in relief to pick up the save as Denham Springs rallied to edge Zachary 4-3 in a District 4-5A game played Saturday at North Park.
“This win is big, I don’t think we had beat Zachary in a while,” Smith, a University of Louisiana commitment, said. “With the start of district, we knew if we got down, we couldn’t stay down. We had to come back and compete.”
With the win, the Yellow Jackets (12-9, 2-0) remain unbeaten in 4-5A. It was the third loss in four games for Zachary (17-8, 0-2), which raced out to a 3-0 lead.
The Broncos took a quick 2-0 lead in the top of the first. Back-to-back doubles by Keilon Brown and Alex Milazzo, another LSU signee, made it 1-0. Milazzo then came in to score on an error.
ZHS loaded the bases after scoring another run in the second. DSHS pitcher Dalton Diez (2-1) snared Brown’s line drive hit right back at him and threw to second to get a double play. Ultimately, the Broncos got just one run on an RBI hit by Kyle Landry.
“It was definitely self-defense,” Diez said of catching Brown’s line drive. “It was scary out there. But it went in my glove and we turned the double play and it helped out a lot.”
Zachary did not score again and wound up stranding six runners in the final five innings.
“The difference in the game was they had the timely hits when they had runners in scoring position,” Zachary coach Jacob Fisher said. “They got their guys in and we didn’t.”
Denham Springs chiseled away at the Bronco lead, scoring once in the second inning and twice in the fifth. David Frye singled with two outs in the second and later scored on an error.
Yellow Jacket designated hitter Matt Delaney singled to start the fifth inning. Pinch runner Trey Cambre scored on Smith’s double. Smith, who finished 2-for-4, then scored on Doughty’s RBI single to tie the game.
Evans led off the sixth with a single, was sacrificed to second and moved to third on a ground out. Smith turned on a inside pitch, smashing it toward third base.
“We haven’t played a game at full strength this year because of injuries and everything going on this year,” DSHS coach Mark Carroll said. “We’re getting closer … we’re getting some guys back who have been out for a while. We think we can have a really good ballclub. We’ve got to keep working.”