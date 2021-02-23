Top-seeded Madison Prep never could shake free of Westlake in the first half. The 16th-seeded Rams even held a one-point lead with 1:35 remaining.
But there was no question about which team controlled the game after that. The Chargers outscored Westlake 38-10 in the second half to claim a 60-30 victory in a Class 3A regional-round playoff game played at Madison Prep on Tuesday night.
“I think we did what we were supposed to do,” MPA’s Kaylan Jack said. “When we are aggressive and work together as a team, all things are going to fall in place for us.”
Jack scored a game-high 10 points to pace the balanced Chargers (17-2), who advance to host No. 9 Loranger in the quarterfinals. Three Chargers — Allasia Washington, Jaylan Oliver and Aynessia Bell — all finished with eight points. Destiny Peltier also had eight to lead Westlake (12-9).
“We played hard, and I think we missed some easy buckets in the second half that could have helped us close that gap,” Westlake coach Gloria Fontenot said. “We did not finish the shots we needed to finish.
“We knew they had a size advantage, and we knew we had to rebound and stop their running game. We were able to do that at times. We got tired and got key people in foul trouble. And they finished shots.”
Madison Prep gradually gained the upper hand in the first quarter. The Chargers ended the quarter with baskets by Kailyn Charles and Kieresten Dunn and led 11-5.
Westlake scored the first eight points of the second quarter and took a 13-11 lead on a 3-pointer from the left wing by Madison Schools. The lead changed hands five times after that. Madison Prep scored the last four points and led 24-20 at halftime.
The Chargers turned their defense up a notch and also made some adjustments on offense before the third quarter. Washington, a combo guard, moved to the top of the offense and took over the ball-handling duties from Jack, who drew three first-half fouls.
Madison Prep also continued to use its depth, frequently substituting multiple players. Westlake scored just five points each in the third and fourth quarters.
The Rams scored only two points in the final five minutes of the third quarter. That allowed Madison Prep to pull away. Washington finished with six assists. The junior was adept at finding teammates in the open court after turnovers.
“I thought we got off to a slow start, but we finished strong,” MPA coach Dwayne Hayes said. “We still have some things we have got to work on, but I’ll take this one.”