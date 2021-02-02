Athletes from four different Parkview Baptist sports are scheduled to sign scholarships at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in the church sanctuary.
Meanwhile, East Ascension announced it has planned a ceremony for four football players at 6 p.m. in the school's main gym. Both ceremonies were announced Tuesday.
PBS signees
At Parkview, Football player Ian Pourciau, a fullback/linebacker, is scheduled to sign with Navy, while volleyball player Madison Cassidy is set to sign a beach volleyball scholarship with Southern Mississippi.
Track pole vaulter Trey Boucher (UL) and softball player Madison Watson (Southeastern Louisiana University) are the other PBS athletes who are scheduled to participate in the ceremony. Plans for the both ceremonies were announced Tuesday.
Spartan signees
At East Ascension, Defensive end Jerrell Boykins Jr. is set to sign with Louisiana Tech and offensive lineman Cameron Quinn is scheduled to sign with Northwestern State.
Wide receiver Navell Chopin (Houston Baptist) and offensive lineman Dezmond Schuster (Kansas-based Hutchinson Community College) are the
Two Saints signed
West Feliciana football players Clarence Emery and Elijah Clyde signed with different schools during a ceremony held Tuesday at the school.
Emery, a defensive lineman, signed with Arkansas-Monticello. Clyde, a wide receiver, signed with Midwestern State.
Collier to Tougaloo
McKinley volleyball player Ke’lra Collier is set to sign with Mississippi-based Tougaloo College.
Collier is set to sign at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the school.
Two to sign at Istrouma
Lineman Junius Richard will join wide receiver Yaman Jackson for Istrouma’s first signing ceremony since restarting its football program in 2017.
Richard is set to sign with Louisiana Community Christian College. Jackson committed to Kansas-based Garden State Community College last month.
The event originally scheduled for 10 a.m. has been moved to 1 p.m. Wednesday in the school’s gym.