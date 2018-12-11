University High handed Live Oak its second loss of the season Tuesday night, winning a closely contested matchup 69-63.
Before the game, U-High coach Joe Spencer hinted that returning starters Bryton Constantin and Jardin Gilbert, who capped their football season with a Division II state championship Friday, would be key players Tuesday night in their return to the hardwood.
Spencer was right.
Constantin, a 6-foot-3, 220-pound senior and Clemson football commitment, scored a team-high 26 points and made his presence felt the post, combining power with finesse. Gilbert’s early scoring set the tone for the Cubs offense. He finished with 11 points.
After falling behind by nine points in the first quarter, Live Oak outscored the Cubs 17-9 in the second quarter. The teams exchanged the lead 11 times throughout the game.
After a slow start, U-High junior guard Milan Mejia scored four consecutive 3-pointers late in the game, including three in the fourth quarter that helped the Cubs pull away. He finished with 12 points.
“Milan is one of our best shooters,” Spencer said. “He missed some shots early, but he’s got the confidence to keep shooting.”
Spencer said he was happy with the positive result against a talented team from Live Oak (11-2), which before Tuesday had lost only to Walker, the reigning Class 5A state champion.
Asked how his current team compared to last year's squad, which fell one game short of a state title, Spencer said it was still early — but the return of several players bodes well.
The Cubs look to keep their positive momentum when they face St. Michael on Wednesday.
As for the Eagles, they relied heavily on their starting lineup, as their top three scorers combined for all but one of their 63 points.
Bryan Bayonne scored a game-high 31 points, DaDa Capling added 18 and Vince Bayonne 13.
Live Oak coach John Capps said the absence of injured guard Lawrence Pierre contributed to his team’s late-game fatigue and what he described as a lack of balance.
“I feel like maybe our legs were gone in the fourth quarter,” Capps said. “We took too many 3s early and didn’t get enough paint touches.”
Live Oak will attempt to get back on track Thursday against Covington.
“With losses against Walker and U-High, we’re not going to lose any sleep,” Capps said. “I felt like they were the better team, and they deserved the win today. The basketball gods normally have a way of making sure that happens.”