The college recruiting process can be difficult to navigate for many elite high school athletes.
But it hasn’t been so perplexing for East Feliciana defensive back Caleb Anderson. He’s had plenty of competent, dependable leadership to help guide him along the way.
Anderson, rated a consensus three-star prospect, comes from a family full of college-caliber football players. His father, Cedric, was a defensive back at Tulane, and his older brother is a redshirt freshman safety for Northwestern State.
Anderson’s dad also happens to be the head coach of the East Feliciana Tigers, where he taught both of his boys the fundamentals of the game.
Cedric will have the opportunity to coach his youngest son one final time this week as both are on the roster for the 18th annual Red Stick Bowl at 2 p.m. Saturday at Zachary’s Bronco Stadium.
Caleb is listed as a 6-foot-2, 190-pound defensive back for the Eagles squad, while Cedric an assistant serving under head coach Ron LeJuene.
With both his father and his brother already well acquainted with the pressures of the recruiting experience, Anderson had little trouble making his decision on where he wanted to play at the next level.
He committed to UL over Virginia and Tulane before his senior season and has held firm with that decision even as more than a dozen other programs have reached out to promote their institutions.
“My brother and my dad gave me some great advice that I could lean on,” said Anderson, who is the highest-ranked prospect for the Ragin’ Cajuns in the 2020 recruiting class. “I talked to them a lot of times and knew they had both been through it and they knew how I should approach it.”
That wealth of experience close at hand within the family also helped pay dividends on the field and in the classroom. A 4.0 student at East Feliciana, Anderson was named to the composite all-state academic team.
That’s an accomplishment that makes his father especially proud, particularly since he also landed on the all-academic team during his playing days and graduated near the top of his class at Clinton High School.
“I’ve always just tried to mold my sons and push them to be their best and do their best in whatever they chose to do,” Cedric said. “They were taught the value of self-discipline and hard work, and to study hard in the classroom so that they could have something to fall back on off the field.”
Cedric said his goals for his sons is the same as most parents: to grow up to be independent, productive citizens and community leaders.
Neither father nor son express any uncomfortable moments sharing the uncommon experience of being on the same team roster.
“Sometimes people think your father is playing favorites,” Caleb said. “I always knew the position he was in, so I just tried to stay humble, keep my head down and keep working to earn my playing time.”
As for the Red Stick Bowl being his last time to lead his son onto the gridiron, Cedric tries to keep his emotions in check.
“You still have to go out there and play the game, and you need to be 100 percent focused,” he said.
“We might have some time to talk it over after the game is through.”