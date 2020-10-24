Swimming
Capital City Swim League meet
At Crawfish Aquatics Pool
Girls
Team totals: 1, St. Joseph's Academy, 648. 2, Episcopal, 346. 3, West Feliciana, 167. 4, East Ascension, 155. 5, St. Michael, 51. 6, Liberty, 25. 7, Woodlawn, 13. 8, East Iberville, 12.
200-yard medley relay: 1, Episcopal 2:12.33. 2, West Feliciana 2:36.59. 3, East Ascension 2:42.24.
200 freestyle: 1, Abigail Gibson, Episcopal, 2:04.70. 2, Katherine Scully, St. Joseph’s, 2:06.71. 3, Meredith Martin, St. Joseph’s, 2:11.05.
200 individual medley: 1, Caroline Beck, St. Joseph’s, 2:20.13. 2, Erin Hollis, St. Joseph’s, 2:29.10. 3, Claudiam Magee, Magee, St. Joseph’s, 2:32.44.
50 freestyle: 1, Mary Grace Talbot, St. Joseph’s, 27.92. 2, Rylee Simoneaux, Episcopal, 28.23. 3, CC Cook, St. Joseph’s, 28.37.
100 butterfly: 1, Camden Hull, St. Joseph’s, 1:04.27. 2, Claudia Magee, St. Joseph’s, 1:09.44. 3, Olivia Melancon, Episcopal, 1:10.63.
100 freestyle: 1, Anna Guidroz, St. Joseph’s, 59.16. 2, Caroline Beck, St. Joseph’s, 59.51. 3, Rylee Simoneaux, Episcopal, 1:02.41.
500 freestyle: 1, Abigail Gibson, Episcopal, 5:38.18. 2, Katherine Scully, St. Joseph’s, 5:40.25. 3, Meredith Martin, St. Joseph’s, 5:48.52.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Episcopal 1:56.85. 2, St. Joseph’s 2:03.19. 3, West Feliciana 2:15.38.
100 backstroke: 1, Camden Hull, St. Joseph’s, 1:08.11. 2, Erin Hollis, St. Joseph’s, 1:08.70. 3, Grace Jackson, St. Joseph’s, 1:09.92.
100 breaststroke: 1, Anna Guidroz, St. Joseph’s, 1:17.61. 2, Ainsley Roberts, St. Joseph’s, 1:18.64. 3, Vincenza Vendetto, St. Joseph’s, 1;21.22.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Episcopal 4:18.27. 2, East Ascension 5:20.69. 3, West Feliciana 5:39.95.
Boys
Team totals: 1, Catholic, 717. 2, Episcopal, 216. 3, East Ascension, 182. 4, Liberty, 151. 5, Woodlawn, 111. 6, West Feliciana, 103. 7, Dunham, 61. 8, Plaquemine, 33.
Top individuals
200-yard medley relay: 1, Catholic 1:45.38. 2, Episcopal 1:47.01. 3, Liberty 1:55.92.
200 freestyle: 1, Will Cooper, Catholic, 1:48.33. 2, Parker St. Romain, Catholic, 1:54.72. 3, Evan Jurkovic, Episcopal, 2:05.88.
200 IM: 1, William Kitto, Catholic, 2:04.48. 2, Alex Cooper, Catholic, 2:08.37. 3, Briggs Bargas, Catholic, 2:11.54.
50 freestyle: 1, Garrett Accardo, Catholic, 21.67. 2, Eugene Jiang, Episcopal, 21.78. 3, Mitchell Gillem, Catholic, 22.05.
100 butterfly: 1, Riley Brown, Liberty, 54.05. 2, Brenton Cooper, East Ascension, 54.63. 3, William DeJean, Catholic, 56.18.
100 freestyle: 1, Eugene Jiang, Episcopal, 47.39. 2, Garrett Accardo, Catholic, 48.09. 3, Mitchell Gillem, Catholic, 49.41.
500 freestyle: 1, William DeJean, Catholic, 4:53.91. 2, Sean Melancon, Catholic, 4:59.09. 3, William Kitto IV, Catholic, 5:00.24.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Catholic 1:32.30. 2, Episcopal 1:36.96. 3, West Feliciana 1:54.11.
100 backstroke: 1, Ben Naquin, Episcopal, 58.08. 2, Reed Jantzi, Dunham, 59.08. 3, Jeffrey Talbot, Catholic, 59.24.
100 breaststroke: 1, Riley Brown, Liberty, 1:01.90. 2, Briggs Bargas, Catholic, 1:06.78. 3, Sean Melancon, Catholic, 1:06.88.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Catholic 3:20.46. 2, Liberty 3:56.91. 3, East Ascension 3:59.46.
Cross country
Livingston Parish Championships
At Hutchinson Park-Walker
Boys
Team totals: 1. Live Oak, 31. 2. Denham Springs, 39. 3. Walker, 56.
Individuals: 1. Todd Rodriquez, Denham Springs, 16:00.31. 2. Brennan Amato, Denham Springs, 16:07.96. 3. Jackson Earle, Live Oak, 16:15.11. 4. Jacob Kennedy, Walker, 16:36.20. 5. Devin McLendon, Live Oak, 16:41.50. 6. Peyton Parker, Live Oak, 16:43.79. 7. Joseph Aycock, Denham Springs, 16:52.76. 8. Thomas Sigman, Live Oak, 17:03.75. 9. John Dyar, Live Oak, 17:05.41. 10. Tyler Beatty, Walker, 17:37.99.
Girls
Team totals: 1. Live Oak, 41. 2. Denham Springs, 46. 3. Walker, 61. 4. Albany, 77.
Individuals: 1. Cayden Boudreaux, Albany, 18:35.49. 2. Ava Pitarro, Walker, 19:22.74. 3. Brooke Fontenot, Live Oak, 20:01.44. 4. Hannah Linebaugh, Denham Springs, 20:08.27. 5. Avery Guidry, Walker, 20:15.59. 6. Sylvia White, Live Oak, 20:50.94. 7. Ali Tyler, Live Oak, 21:10.17. 8. Ava Forrest, Live Oak, 21:14.91. 9. Leah Hoover, Denham Springs, 21:29.62. 10. Chloe Bueche, Denham Springs, 21:29.62.