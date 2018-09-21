Live Oak High dominated the time of possession. First-half punt returns by Chandler Whitfield made it impossible for the No. 8 Eagles to beat the clock or fourth-ranked Zachary High.
Whitfield returned three punts for 138 yards, including a 69-yarder for a score as Zachary gutted out a 24-10 victory over Live Oak in the District 4-5A opener Friday night at Bronco Stadium.
“Every time I touch the ball, I try to make a big play,” Whitfield said. “The offense wasn’t clicking tonight, so I needed to do something else. We practiced all week and coach (Chris) Carrier (special teams coordinator) made us work until we got it perfect. I had to do whatever I could to help us win.”
All three of Whitfield’s first-half returns set up scores that helped the Broncos (3-1, 1-0) build a 17-7 halftime lead. Whitfield also caught a 34-yard TD pass in the third quarter.
Some things did not add up for the two coaches. Live Oak (3-1, 0-1) out-gained Zachary 269 to 153. The run-oriented Eagles did not score a TD as the Zachary defense was stretched multiple times but did not break down in the final half. The typically prolific Zachary offense sputtered at time with dropped passes.
ZHS quarterback Keilon Brown had 124 of his team’s yards, including 8 of 15 passes for 110 yards and two TDs. Whitfield’s 34-yard TD reception in the third quarter was set up by Tyler Judson’s 36-yard interception return.
Live Oak quarterback Sal Palermo was 9 of 24 for 83 yards. He also had 61 yards on 18 carries. The Eagles’ Hagen Long and Kee Hawkins combined for 118 rushing yards. LOHS had 12-play and 9-play drives that took nearly nine minutes off the clock with no points in the second half.
“Special teams were the only bright spot of our night tonight,” ZHS coach David Brewerton said. “I thought we were bad on offense. I thought we were bad on defense. And I thought we played like we had something to do next week. I do understand that, and I don’t. We were dropping passes. I don’t know how many passing yards we gave up to a team that doesn’t pass the ball.”
Brewerton’s reference to next week was a pointed one. He was not pleased with the Broncos’ Week 4 effort ahead of a Week 5 showdownwith Class 3A power University High.
Whitfield was the catalyst. A 34-yard return by the Nicholls State commitment set up a 27-yard field by Ethan Patrick O’Brien that opened the scoring with 1:58 to go in the first quarter.
A 35-yard Whitfield return on LOHS’ next punt sent up a 28-yard TD pass from Brown to Khris Simmons. Less than two minutes later, Whitfield returned another punt 69 yards for a TD that made it 17-0 with 10:20 remaining in the half.
Up to that point, Live Oak’s offense had run just 15 players. The Eagles got on track and drove 72 yards in 11 plays. Long took an option pitch from Palermo and scored from 8 yards out with 5:02 to go in the half.
“I don’t that they (Zachary) did anything more than what they always do,” Live Oak coach Brett Beard said. “I don’t think they did anything special. We did a poor job covering punts and a poor job tackling.We’re notorious for starting slow and against a good team you dig yourself a hole and it’s tough to get out.”
Judson’s interception return led to the only TD of the second half.
“I was in the right place at the right time,” Judson, an Ole Miss commitment, said.