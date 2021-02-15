It comes as no surprise that all high school boys basketball games scheduled for Monday in the Baton Rouge area have been postponed by the winter storm that came into the south Louisiana overnight.
What may be a surprise is that no Tuesday games remaining on the schedule have been canceled as of 11 a.m. Monday as temperatures continued to drop and road conditions worsened.
“I actually got a couple of calls asking about officials being available,” Baton Rouge Area Basketball Officials assignment secretary Harry Jenkins said. “I think teams just want to play if they can. … This is the last week of the regular season. They are waiting to see what happens.”
Nine games on Tuesday remained on the Baton Rouge area schedule as of 11 a.m. Monday.
Scotlandville-MPA Wednesday
Scotlandville and Madison Prep continue to play for their nondistrict showdown set for Southern University's F.G. Activities Center. Tickets are $15 per person.
The freshman, JV and varsity tripleheader is set to begin at 5 p.m. with an estimated varsity start of 7:15 p.m. The game will not be live-streamed.
"We feel like playing this one is a pretty good way for both of us to end the regular season," Scotlandville coach Carlos Sample said.