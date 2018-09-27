Is it possible for two high school football teams to be so close, yet also as far apart as Denham Springs and Live Oak? LOHS coach Brett Beard said he thinks so.
“Those guys are like brothers, and we want them do do well. The coaches and players all know each other,” Beard said. “But this also is a rivalry, one that is physical and tough for 48 minutes. That doesn’t change regardless of whether the teams are 3-1 or 0-4.”
Beard’s 10th-ranked Eagles (3-1, 0-1) hosts Livingston Parish rival Denham Springs (3-1, 1-0) for a District 4-5A game that could reveal plenty about the teams and the district race.
Here are some basics:
• The the schools are located a few miles apart on La. 16.
• Live Oak remained in the LSWA’s Class 5A top 10 after a loss to defending 5A champion Zachary in its 4-5A opener last week.
• Denham Springs’ fast start has been somewhat under the radar, except for a 64-63 loss to Ponchatoula in Week 2.
Strategy wise, the teams are have little in common. Live Oak runs the option, while coach Bill Conides’ DSHS offense is pass-oriented.
Our biggest thing is this, we know they are going to be physical … that’s their thing,” Conides said. “So we have to match that physicality and exceed it in all phases of the game. Brett is a great motivator, and he comes up with ways to get his kids fired up. We have to execute our game plan and treat it like what it is — a chance to go 1-0 this week.”
The offenses are well-defined. Denham Springs quarterback Luke Lunsford leads area 5A/4A passers with 1,011 yards and 10 TDs. Lunsford has a corps of receivers to spread the wealth of a passing game.
Live Oak’s run-oriented offense uses multiple backs and relies on the savvy of senior quarterback Sal Palermo, a master of running the option. Kee Hawkins, a 220-pound back, leads the team with 509 yards and four TDs. In the Week 4 loss to Zachary, the Eagles started slow and had three drives of nine plays or longer that yielded no points. Just as the power game of Live Oak can pressure the Yellow Jackets’ defense, Lunsford can pressure the LOHS defense by throwing over the top.
“One thing we cannot do is start slow,” Beard said. “You dig yourself a hole and against good teams you cannot dig out. I’m curious to see how we do react after last week.”
Conides adds, “What they do is bring a lot of pressure. We’ve got to do a good job of protecting the quarterback, running the ball ourselves and getting the ball out to playmakers."