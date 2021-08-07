The Hood Dental Care/Denham Springs High Athletic Hall of Fame will induct its four-member 2021 class during a ceremony set for Sept. 9 at Forrest Grove Plantation in Denham Springs.
Tickets go on sale at the school office Aug. 12 for the 11th DSHS Hall of Fame event.
Tennis coach Sid Garrison, softball standout Jennie Reeves, baseball player Blaine Posey and football player Robert Roux are the 2021 inductees.
Garrison founded the DSHS tennis program in 1983 and won seven district titles in 12 years. His teams featured five state champions and a two-time prep all-America selection.
Reeves was a two-time Class 5A all-state catcher who went on to set school and SEC records at LSU. Posey was a two-time Class 5A baseball selection who earned all-conference honors at BRCC.
Roux was a dominant offensive lineman for the Yellow Jackets. He earned Class 3A all-state honors in 1978.
PBS honoring title team
Parkview Baptist is set to host a 20-year reunion for its 2001 football title team in conjunction with the Eagles’ season-opening football game against The Dunham School on Sept. 3.
The 2001 squad won PBS’ first Class 3A LHSAA title. The Eagles finished 15-0 and beat Belle Chasse 61-19 in the title game. Additional information about the event is pending.
Lights for Holden, Maurepas
The Louisiana Legislature has allocated funding that will provide lights for the baseball and softball fields at Livingston Parish’s two Class B schools, Holden and Maurepas.
Lights were previously installed at the fields of Livingston’s other high schools.
Jamboree reminder
All area volleyball and football schools are reminded to email their jamboree schedule to Robin Fambrough at rfambrough@theadvocate.com.
Include the date, start time and format that will be followed by teams.