It is January 1. This is a new year, but after the last two years, saying Happy New Year seems a bit overly optimistic.
The bar of expectations is set low after nearly two years in the COVID-19 pandemic. Thanks to the Omicron Variant, no one knows what the next few months will bring.
But the LHSAA left no doubt about where it stands. Play on … that is plan. LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine’s Thursday night memo sent to member schools abruptly shut sown rumors that high school sports would be suspended.
The state epidemiologist did recommend that all extracurricular activities be halted for the time being earlier that afternoon. But in his LHSAA memo, Bonine laid out ground rules for continuing high school sports.
Crazy? I am sure some people think so. I see it as a crazy like a fox move by LHSAA leadership.
Think back to 2020-21 for just a minute. Multiple states shuttered their high school sports seasons all together. The LHSAA relied on advice from health professions and its schools to complete its seasons.
Bonine and the LHSAA fielded calls from a few national media outlets who wanted to know how they did it. The answer was simple. Take it day by day and let the schools and their local health officials take the lead role in handling COVID-19 in their area.
The parameters are different, but the framework is much the same. It will be up to schools and school districts to determine whether their teams will play in the days and weeks ahead.
I suspect some may play and others won’t. There will be forfeits for those who do play but run into a roster-sized COVID-19 issue. Had some schools not used COVID-19 to avoid or add opponents in 2020-21 in order to get a better power rating perhaps forfeits would not be necessary. But it did and a new policy was born.
Yes, everyone has COVID-19 situations now. You can read the ESPN screen crawl each night to see which pro athletes have entered quarantine.
High schools are doing the same things on a lower profile scale. It is not unusual for a coach to tell me they had four players out in COVID protocols and got two back this week, for example.
Schools will continue doing those same things but some games will be canceled. Will we get to the point that there is a mandatory shutdown — not just a recommendation — like there was in March 2020? It could happen.
Like coaches and parents throughout the state, I applaud the LHSAA’s plan to move forward with games as we start 2022.
Should we hope for the best and prepare for the worst? That is one school of thought. My hope is that our 2022 clears that low bar and high schools can continue to play games.
Parting shots
Congratulations to St. Amant High’s Scott Arceneaux on his induction into the Louisiana Athletic Trainers Association Hall of Fame.
Arceneaux is one of the best in the business who has long advocated for all schools in the Baton Rouge area to add athletic trainers for their student/athletes.
His drive to ensure that the public is aware of heat-related illnesses and other key issues is second to none. I am fortunate to have Arceneaux in my corner as a resource for all things sports medicine.
• Former Runnels coach Ben Young returned to Baton Rouge in a big way last week. Young’s Salmen boys basketball team finished 3-0 in the 50th Episcopal tournament.
• Speaking of games, Liberty is scheduled to host Catholic High Tuesday in its first home game since winning the Bob Pettit/EBR tourney last week.
• Two of the area’s top girls teams, Madison Prep and Liberty, is set to participate in the Sugar Bowl Classic later in the week at the Alario Center.