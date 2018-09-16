Who says a high school rivalry must be limited to football and Friday nights? Not the East Ascension and Dutchtown swim teams.
The Griffins won the final boys event, the 400-yard freestyle relay by a solid margin, but it wasn’t quite enough at Sunday’s Capital City Swim League meet. East Ascension finished with 405 points to edge Dutchtown (403) by two points claim the boys team title.
“We have a lot of new swimmers on the team this year, and for some of them it wasn’t just the first meet of the season, it was the first meet ever,” EAHS coach Collin Ford said. “Our more experienced swimmers set the tone and encouraged the younger kids. We had a lot of state cuts made today, more than I expected. All in all, I’ve got nothing to complain about.
Lutcher won the girls division title with 502 points in a 12-team meet at the Crawfish Aquatics pool. St. Amant (279) and East Ascension (262) battled it out for third. Lutcher also placed third in the boys division with 356 points.
“It’s always close with those guys,” Dutchtown coach Marcus Dyer said. “(East Ascension) has great senior swimmers at the top this year. They get the most of their team. We had a couple of guys out today, and we’ll be looking build on what we’ve done when we have everybody together.”
Two swimmers helped set the tone for the boys division — EAHS’ David Boylan and Dutchtown’s Zachary Babin, both of whom were double winners.
Boylan, who committed to LSU just over a week ago, won the 200-yard individual medley in 1 minute, 57.66 seconds and then set a high-school personal record in winning the 100 backstroke 53.85 seconds. Babin was just as impressive. He won the 200 freestyle in 1:45.31 and the 100 freestyle in 49.35 seconds.
“It was a really good first meet,” Boylan said. “I was fairly pleased with my events. We have a lot of new swimmers. Some guys who already surpassed what they did all last year. I think we have a lot of room to grow.”
Carley Foster of East Ascension (200 IM, 2:27.37; 100 backstroke 1:06.04) and St. Amant’s Olivia Brunet (200 freestyle, 2:16.01; 500 freestyle, 5:55.11) were double winners in the girls division. Lutcher did not win an individual event, but did win two of three relays in the girls division.
“Always good to see early in the season where we are,” Lutcher coach Lanny Remondet said. “We still have a long way to go. Relays are always a big part of what we do, and it was nice to see that piece fall into place today.”