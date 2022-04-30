Molly Ashworth hit an RBI double in the second inning, and No. 3 St. Joseph’s kept the score tied into the fifth against No. 1 John Curtis in the Division I state softball final Saturday at St. Julien Park in Broussard.
But the Red Stickers could never come through as second time against Curtis junior Madison Laiche. That run-scoring hit by Ashworth turned out to be the final time St. Joseph’s would put a runner on base.
Laiche struck out 13 and retired the final 16 batters as Curtis defeated St. Joseph’s 4-1 in the Red Stickers first appearance in a state softball championship.
“She’s got some good speed to her, just that screwball that she has really kept us … she did a good job of keeping it low,” St. Joseph’s coach Amanda Healey said. “It was very effective against us.”
Ashworth, a sophomore, drilled a two-out double down the left-field line that let freshman Cecilia Bookman score from second after she reached on a single with one out.
The next batter fouled out to the catcher and St. Joseph’s (17-7) went down in order in each of the final five innings. Laiche at one point struck out five in a row. She fanned seven of the final nine batters, including the swinging strikeout that ended the game.
The season was a special one for St. Joseph’s. The Red Stickers advanced the semifinal round for the first time since 2012 and reached the championship for the first time when they defeated No. 2 Dominican 4-2 on Friday.
In that game, sophomore Ana-Grace Garcia did not allow a hit over the final five innings. Against Curtis, she kept the Patriots from building much momentum on offense. Curtis (29-3) hit a pair of doubles each in the fifth and sixth innings to score the final three runs.
St. Joseph’s turned a pair of double plays in the first and third innings that each resulted in a throw out of a runner at third base. Ashworth, a catcher, also gunned down a runner trying to steal in the second.
“I’m most proud of that, to see them not give up,” Healey said. “They pushed through. They definitely did not let one thing affect them.”
The two teams had one senior in the starting lineup between them. St. Joseph’s senior centerfielder Olivia Kauffman will be the only graduate among those players.
“We’re young,” Healey said. “You saw their growth through the entire season. We will continue to get better. I’m so proud of them. Beyond proud, every one of them.”