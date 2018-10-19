Adam Sandler may not be in Baton Rouge tonight, but he left some advice for University High before their home game against Mentorship Academy.

"... don't tell Momma you playing," Sandler joked Friday morning on Twitter.

Have a great game Mud Dogs (@UHScubathletics), but don’t tell Momma you playing. — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) October 19, 2018

The tweet was a show of support for the Cubs, who for one night will take on the moniker of Mud Dogs in celebration of the 20th anniversary of Sandler's hit 1998 movie The Waterboy.

The team will fully embody the fictional team from South Central Louisiana State University complete with football uniforms from adidas and helmets by Riddell fashioned after the ones the Mud Dogs wore in the movie.

Adidas released a line of jerseys and apparel celebrating the anniversary of the movie Thursday at an event at a Sneaker Politics consortium in Baton Rouge.

One person who will be at the game tonight is Michael Papajohn, the Hollywood actor and stuntman from Baton Rouge who did all of Sandler's Bobby Boucher stunts in The Waterboy.

"Headed to the #BourbonBowl. U-High vs. Mentorship. 7pm. See you there!" Papajohn tweeted Friday with the hashtag #WaterboyReunion and a clip from the movie.

Papajohn has been hyping the Cubs' turn to the Mud Dogs all week on his Twitter account, and even showed up to the Sneaker Politics event.

As for Sandler's advice given to U-High? Papajohn agrees.

"Great advice from the real Bobby Boucher!" he tweeted.