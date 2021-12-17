Boys basketball
Denham Springs 53, Plaquemine 37
Denham Springs 9 8 24 12-53
Plaquemine 8 1 12 16-37
SCORING: DENHAM SPRINGS: Jordan Reams 14, Ja’ Barry Fortenberry 11, Garrett Guillory 9, Madison Vorise 9, Nick Cosby 5, Drew Duckworth 4, Dillon Maxie 1; PLAQUEMINE: Demorios Ruggs 10, Vase Washington 7, Colbi Dennis 6, Gary Nicholas 5, Aidan Joseph 3, Shermar Carter 2, Kameron Ranel 2, Mike Mitchell 2.
3-POINT GOALS: Denham Springs 3 (Reams 2, Vorise); Plaquemine 2 (Nicholas, Joseph)
Records: Denham Springs 10-3, Plaquemine 3-6
JUNIOR VARSITY: Plaquemine 38, Denham Springs 37
Episcopal 73, Murphy (Ala.) 56
Episcopal 25 16 12 20-73
Murphy (Ala.) 17 13 14 11-56
SCORING: EPISCOPAL: TJ Callahan 21, Stewart Bonnecaze 17, Jack Savario 17, Parker Madison 10, Jackson Summerville 4, Davis Cresson 2, JaMarcus Parker 2; MURPHY (Ala.): D. Calhoun 13, K. Johnson 12, G. Robinson 11, B. Oates 5, M. Williams 4, K. Johnson 4, D. McCarey 3.
3-POINT GOALS: Episcopal 4 (Savario 3, Callahan); Murphy 6 (Calhoun 3, Robinson 2, Johnson)
Records: Episcopal 11-1; Murphy 9-5
JUNIOR VARSITY: Murphy 73, Episcopal 69
Saturday
Terrebonne at Tara, 2 p.m.
University at St. Michael, 3 p.m.
Tournaments
Zachary tournament
At Zachary High
Consolation games at 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
Championship, 7 p.m.
Rumble on the River
At Madison Prep
Riverside vs. Comeaux, noon
Hannan vs. Huntington, 1:30 p.m.
Southside vs. East St. John, 3 p.m.
Madison Prep vs. Southern Lab, 4:30 p.m.
At Scotlandville
Hamilton Christian vs. Evangel, 1 p.m.
Lafayette Christian vs. Livonia, 2:30 p.m.
Scotlandville vs. Captain Shreve, 4 p.m.
Walker vs. Franklin, 5:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Central 59, Parkview Baptist 31
Central 12 14 14 19-59
Parkview Baptist 5 4 11 11-31
SCORING: CENTRAL: O. Moore 16, A. Sampson 11, M. Talbert 9, J. LaCour 8, E. Saccaro 6, L. LeBlanc 4, T. Heck 3, A. Bergeron 2; PARKVIEW: A. Bernard 13, A. Graves 10, S. Lyle 4, A. Dawsey 4.
3-POINT GOALS: Central 2 (Talbert, Saccaro); Parkview 3 (Bernard 2, Graves)
Records: Central 7-4; Parkview Baptist 2-6
Family Christian 51, Central Private 36
Central Private 5 9 7 15-36
Family Christian 11 20 5 15-51
SCORING: CENTRAL PRIVATE: M. O’Neal 15, K. Sharpe 7, A. Leak 4, A. Dale 4, M. Reynerson 4, S. Israel 2; FAMILY CHRISTIAN: Aaliyah Gaddis 22, Lauren Rachal 16, Aniyah Daniels 8, Pressley Holland 2, Alexis Rodriguez 2, Lindi Rachal 1.
3-POINT GOALS: Central Private 2 (O’Neal, Leak); Family Christian 3 (L. Rachal)
Records: Central Private 3-6; Family Christian 15-3
Liberty 55, West Monroe 50
West Monroe 7 14 9 20-50
Liberty 10 18 13 14-55
SCORING: WEST MONROE: Pashonnay Johnson 19, Rakyla Russell 12, Amaya West 11, Jaliyah Everett 6, Shamiya Butler 2; LIBERTY: Mashiya Cherry 14, Anniah Holliday 13, Ceara Myers 10, Markiyah Jefferson 8, Whitney Hart 5, Bre’anna Daniels 3, Brianna Miles 2.
3-POINT GOALS: West Monroe 4 (Johnson 2, Russell, Everett); Liberty 4 (Cherry 3, Holliday)
Records: West Monroe 9-5; Liberty 8-4
St. John 48, St. Joseph’s 45
St. John 13 9 9 17-48
St. Joseph’s 11 11 12 11-45
SCORING: ST. JOHN: J. Kelly 25, I. LoBue 12, K. Glaser 7, C. Bueche 2, C. Smith 2; ST. JOSEPH’S: Caroline Wallace 14. Emily Soignet 13, Ava Riche 10, Catherine Hultbert 3, Peyton Soignet 3, Emma Neland 2
3-POINT GOALS: ST. JOHN 1 (Glaser); ST. JOSEPH’S 7 (Wallace 4, Riche 2, Hultbert)
Records: St. John 11-1; St. Joseph’s 7-2
JUNIOR VARSITY: St. Joseph’s 18, St. John 4