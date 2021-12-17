BR.rumbleportallen.121821 HS 198.JPG

Port Allen's Aries Lewis (11) takes a shot over Evangel's Hayden Norman (22) in the Rumble on the River tournament, Friday, December 17, 2021, at Madison Prep in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

Boys basketball

Denham Springs 53, Plaquemine 37

Denham Springs 9 8 24 12-53

Plaquemine 8 1 12 16-37

SCORING: DENHAM SPRINGS: Jordan Reams 14, Ja’ Barry Fortenberry 11, Garrett Guillory 9, Madison Vorise 9, Nick Cosby 5, Drew Duckworth 4, Dillon Maxie 1; PLAQUEMINE: Demorios Ruggs 10, Vase Washington 7, Colbi Dennis 6, Gary Nicholas 5, Aidan Joseph 3, Shermar Carter 2, Kameron Ranel 2, Mike Mitchell 2.

3-POINT GOALS: Denham Springs 3 (Reams 2, Vorise); Plaquemine 2 (Nicholas, Joseph)

Records: Denham Springs 10-3, Plaquemine 3-6

JUNIOR VARSITY: Plaquemine 38, Denham Springs 37

Episcopal 73, Murphy (Ala.) 56

Episcopal 25 16 12 20-73

Murphy (Ala.) 17 13 14 11-56

SCORING: EPISCOPAL: TJ Callahan 21, Stewart Bonnecaze 17, Jack Savario 17, Parker Madison 10, Jackson Summerville 4, Davis Cresson 2, JaMarcus Parker 2; MURPHY (Ala.): D. Calhoun 13, K. Johnson 12, G. Robinson 11, B. Oates 5, M. Williams 4, K. Johnson 4, D. McCarey 3.

3-POINT GOALS: Episcopal 4 (Savario 3, Callahan); Murphy 6 (Calhoun 3, Robinson 2, Johnson)

Records: Episcopal 11-1; Murphy 9-5

JUNIOR VARSITY: Murphy 73, Episcopal 69

Saturday

Terrebonne at Tara, 2 p.m.

University at St. Michael, 3 p.m.

Tournaments

Zachary tournament

At Zachary High

Consolation games at 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Championship, 7 p.m.

Rumble on the River

At Madison Prep

Riverside vs. Comeaux, noon

Hannan vs. Huntington, 1:30 p.m.

Southside vs. East St. John, 3 p.m.

Madison Prep vs. Southern Lab, 4:30 p.m.

At Scotlandville

Hamilton Christian vs. Evangel, 1 p.m.

Lafayette Christian vs. Livonia, 2:30 p.m.

Scotlandville vs. Captain Shreve, 4 p.m.

Walker vs. Franklin, 5:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Central 59, Parkview Baptist 31

Central 12 14 14 19-59

Parkview Baptist 5 4 11 11-31

SCORING: CENTRAL: O. Moore 16, A. Sampson 11, M. Talbert 9, J. LaCour 8, E. Saccaro 6, L. LeBlanc 4, T. Heck 3, A. Bergeron 2; PARKVIEW: A. Bernard 13, A. Graves 10, S. Lyle 4, A. Dawsey 4.

3-POINT GOALS: Central 2 (Talbert, Saccaro); Parkview 3 (Bernard 2, Graves)

Records: Central 7-4; Parkview Baptist 2-6

Family Christian 51, Central Private 36

Central Private 5 9 7 15-36

Family Christian 11 20 5 15-51

SCORING: CENTRAL PRIVATE: M. O’Neal 15, K. Sharpe 7, A. Leak 4, A. Dale 4, M. Reynerson 4, S. Israel 2; FAMILY CHRISTIAN: Aaliyah Gaddis 22, Lauren Rachal 16, Aniyah Daniels 8, Pressley Holland 2, Alexis Rodriguez 2, Lindi Rachal 1.

3-POINT GOALS: Central Private 2 (O’Neal, Leak); Family Christian 3 (L. Rachal)

Records: Central Private 3-6; Family Christian 15-3

Liberty 55, West Monroe 50

West Monroe 7 14 9 20-50

Liberty 10 18 13 14-55

SCORING: WEST MONROE: Pashonnay Johnson 19, Rakyla Russell 12, Amaya West 11, Jaliyah Everett 6, Shamiya Butler 2; LIBERTY: Mashiya Cherry 14, Anniah Holliday 13, Ceara Myers 10, Markiyah Jefferson 8, Whitney Hart 5, Bre’anna Daniels 3, Brianna Miles 2.

3-POINT GOALS: West Monroe 4 (Johnson 2, Russell, Everett); Liberty 4 (Cherry 3, Holliday)

Records: West Monroe 9-5; Liberty 8-4

St. John 48, St. Joseph’s 45

St. John 13 9 9 17-48

St. Joseph’s 11 11 12 11-45

SCORING: ST. JOHN: J. Kelly 25, I. LoBue 12, K. Glaser 7, C. Bueche 2, C. Smith 2; ST. JOSEPH’S: Caroline Wallace 14. Emily Soignet 13, Ava Riche 10, Catherine Hultbert 3, Peyton Soignet 3, Emma Neland 2

3-POINT GOALS: ST. JOHN 1 (Glaser); ST. JOSEPH’S 7 (Wallace 4, Riche 2, Hultbert)

Records: St. John 11-1; St. Joseph’s 7-2

JUNIOR VARSITY: St. Joseph’s 18, St. John 4

