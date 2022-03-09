LAKE CHARLES — Whenever two teams who like to do the same things meet, something has to give. Speed and balance gave top-seeded Zachary the edge needed to build a 23-point first-half lead.
The defending champion Broncos weathered a third-quarter challenge and got a game-high 24 points from Jordan Decuir on their way to a 75-60 victory over Ouachita in Class 5A semifinal action at the Ochsner/LHSAA Nonselect Boys Basketball tournament at Burton Coliseum.
“I am very proud of how we battled in the second half. I just think we did not adjust to their speed in the first half,” Ouachita coach Jeremy Madison said. “And I think that was what hurt us.
"The game plan was to stop No. 5 (Jalen Bolden) and No. 23 (Jordan Decuir) had a great game.”
Decuir scored 17 first-half points and added a dunk and a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter that put the game out of reach. With the win, Zachary (36-3) advances to play the Northshore-Walker winner in the 5A final set for 8 p.m. Saturday.
“It takes a lot of practice and preparation for games like this,” Decuir said. “I was just feeling it tonight. When I saw an opening I let it fly.”
Decuir made eight of 15 shots from the floor, including four of five 3-pointers. Bolden added 15 points, while Tyler Brown (14) and Brandon Rogers Hardy (11) also scored in double figures. Rogers had seven of ZHS’ 19 assists and Kaleb Huggins pulled down a game-high 15 points.
Sterry Leonard led No. 5-seeded Ouachita (25-9) with 17 points. Phillip Bradford added 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Lions.
“I think we did a great job controlling the pace from the beginning of the game,” ZHS coach Jonathan McClinton said. “I usually put three bullet (points) on the clip board. The last one was start fast. And, in that first half we shot the lights out.”
Zachary made 64 percent of the first-half shots (16 of 25). Ouachita did take a 2-0 lead on a jumper by Leonard. ZHS used its speed to get into the open court. The Broncos scored 12 of the next 14 points and were off to the races.
Zachary made three 3-pointers in the opening quarter and led 18-8. The Lions inched closer in the first two minutes of the second quarter.
A layup by Bradford made it a 20-16 game at the 6:11 mark. Zachary answered with a 13-1 run. Decuir made two 3-pointers from the left baseline and also added two free throws in the final two minutes. The Broncos led 48-25.
Ouachita tried to flip the script. The Lions went on an 8-2 run and cut the ZHS lead to 15 points, at 50-35 with 2:42 remaining on an inside move by Bradford.
The fact that Bolden exited the game with his fourth foul at the 3:25 mark did not help the Broncos. But ZHS still took a 55-40 lead into the final quarter.
Leonard and Jonathan Bradshaw scored and cut the ZHS lead to 11, at 55-44. But another Bronco run — this one a 12-2 surge — made it 66-46 with 3:35 left. A 3-pointer and a dunk by Decuir punctuated the final run.