ST. AMANT — A key goal midway through the second half sparked the St. Amant girls to a 4-3 win over District 4-I rival Dutchtown on Wednesday evening at The PIt.
The Gators scored three goals in a 13-minute span, but it was the first goal that changed the momentum in the 53rd minute.
Gators forward Nya Bridgewater fought for possession of the ball with Dutchtown goalkeeper Vivian Moody in front of the Griffins goal. Both players ended up on the ground, but Bridgwater got up first and put the ball into the net.
St. Amant (11-5-2, 2-0-0) added goals by Camile Sheets in the 58th minute and Rachel Cretini in the 66th minute to take a 4-2 lead.
Dutchtown (7-5-2, 0-1-1) was only able to respond with Delaney Zybko’s goal in the 67th minute.
“(Freshman) Nya Bridgewater was phenomenal for us in the second half,” St. Amant coach Joleigh Hartman said. “She got the (second) goal for us, kind of tackled the goalkeeper. I liked when she came out of there. She was excited and I think that pumped up our older girls.”
Dutchtown got off 14 shots to St. Amant’s 11. The Griffins best chance to tie the game one last time came in stoppage time. Tristen Gulczynski got off a clear shot in the penalty box from right of the goal, but St. Amant keeper Spencer Kernan was there to make the stop.
“I thought we had as many (scoring) chances as they did, but sometimes that’s how the ball rolls,” said Dutchtown coach Anant Vyas, who thought Bridgewater’s goal wasn’t going to be allowed.
“There was a questionable call with our goalkeeper. The whistle had blown and then the ball went in. In my opinion it should have been a dead ball and then restart.”
Dutchtown took a 2-1 lead into halftime. Alyssa Abbott’s header off a corner kick tied the score 1-1 in the 15th minute. Zybko broke through for a one-on-one goal in the 32nd minute.
Cretini scored the game’s first goal in the 11th minute. Working from left of the goal, Cretini curved her shot into the net for a 1-0 St. Amant lead.
“It feels really good (to win),” Cretini said. “Freshman year we let it slide and they beat us for district. Last year we beat them so it feels really good to have the win for the second year in a row.”