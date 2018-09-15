br.uhighcatholic.01
U High’s Jordan Clark goes head up against Jaylin Armwood during the match up held at BREC’s Memorial Stadium on Friday night.

 ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY APRIL BUFFINGTON

All games are 7 p.m. unless otherwise listed.

Thursday

Acadiana

Delcambre (5-2A) at Ascension Episcopal (5-2A)

Friday

 

Class 5A/4A

Denham Springs (4-5A) at Belaire (4-5A)

Scotlandville (4-5A) at Central (4-5A)

Live Oak (4-5A) at Zachary (4-5A)

Parkview Baptist (6-4A) at Walker (4-5A)

Broadmoor (5-5A) vs. Southern Lab (6-1A) at A.W. Mumford Stadium

Catholic (5-5A) at St. Thomas More (4-4A)

Dutchtown (5-5A) at Sci Academy (9-3A)

Cecilia (5-4A) at East Ascension (5-5A)

Livonia (5-4A) at McKinley (5-5A)

St. Amant (5-5A) at Lutcher (6-4A)

Plaquemine (6-4A) at West St. John (8-1A)

St. Michael (6-4A) at Lakeview (3-2A)

Tara (6-4A) at East Iberville (6-1A)

John F. Kennedy (10-4A) at Woodlawn (6-4A)

Baton Rouge area

Brusly (6-3A) at Baker (6-3A)

Glen Oaks (6-3A) vs. Madison Prep (6-3A) at Memorial Stadium

University High (6-3A) at West Feliciana (6-3A)

Albany (7-3A) at Sophie B. Wright (9-3A)

Hannan (7-3A) at Church Academy (7-2A)

Friendship Capitol (7-2A) vs. East Feliciana (7-2A) at East Feliciana Middle School

Port Allen (7-2A) at Dunham (7-2A)

Episcopal (7-2A) at Northeast (7-2A)

Catholic-Pointe Coupee (5-1A) vs. Slaughter Community Charter (5-1A) NRG Field-New Roads

Thomas Jefferson (9-3A) vs. Ascension Catholic (6-1A) at Boutte Stadium-Donaldsonville

Ascension Christian (6-1A) at Westminster (5-1A)

Franklin Parish (2-4A) at Kentwood (6-1A)

Covenant Christian (8-1A) at St. John-Plaquemine (6-1A)

White Castle (6-1A) at Lusher (9-3A)

Acadiana

Acadiana (3-5A) at New Iberia (3-5A)

Barbe (3-5A) at Lafayette (3-5A)

Comeaux (3-5A) at LaGrange (3-5A)

Sulphur (3-5A) at Sam Houston (3-5A)

Carencro (4-4A) at Ouachita (2-5A)

Northside (4-4A) at St. Martinville (5-4A)

Erath (8-3A) at Rayne (4-4A)

Teurlings (4-4A) at Rummel (9-5A)

Capt. Shreve (1-5A) at Westgate (4-4A)

Washington-Marion (4-3A) at Beau Chene (5-4A)

Abbeville (8-3A) at Breaux Bridge (5-4A)

Oakdale (4-2A) at Opelousas (5-4A)

Pine Prairie (5-3A) at Church Point (5-3A)

Eunice (5-3A) at Crowley (5-3A)

Northwest (5-3A) at Iota (5-3A)

Mamou (5-3A) at Port Barre (8-3A)

Berwick (8-3A) at Newman (9-2A)

Kaplan (8-3A) at Kinder (5-2A)

North Vermilion (8-3A) at Varnado (8-1A)

Loreauville (6-2A) at Jeanerette (6-2A)

 Notre Dame (5-2A) at Catholic-New Iberia (6-2A)

Pickering (4-2A) at Ville Platte (5-2A)

Franklin (6-2A) at West St. Mary (6-2A)

Highland Baptist (7-1A) at Lafayette Christian (7-1A)

Ecole Classique (8-1A) at Centerville (7-1A)

Gueydan (7-1A) at Central Catholic (7-1A)

Hanson (7-1A) at Vermilion Catholic (7-1A)

Southeast

Ponchatoula (6-5A) at Covington (6-5A)

Fontainebleau (6-5A) at Mandeville (6-5A)

Slidell (6-5A) at Hammond (6-5A)

St. Paul’s (6-5A) at Northshore (6-5A)

H.L. Bourgeois (7-5A) at Thibodaux (7-5A)

East St. John (7-5A) at Central Lafourche (7-5A)

Destrehan (7-5A) at Hahnville (7-5A)

Patterson (8-3A) at Terrebonne (7-5A)

E.D. White (7-4A) at Assumption (7-4A)

South Lafourche (7-4A) at Ellender (7-4A)

Donaldsonville (10-3A) at Morgan City (7-4A)

South Terrebonne (7-4A) at Vandebilt (7-4A)

Lakeshore (8-4A) at Loranger (7-3A)

Bogalusa (7-3A) at Salmen (8-4A)

Jewel Sumner (7-3A) at South Pike, Miss. (7-3A)

St. James (10-3A) at Haynes (10-3A)

St. Charles (10-3A) at Country Day (11-1A)

Houma Christian (8-1A) at Ben Franklin (10-4A)

