SETH GALE
University ATH, Sr.
A top returning player from last year’s Division II title team, Gale leads the Cubs in receiving yards with 468 and return yards with 362. He also carries the ball on running plays and punts when needed. All this makes Gale a jack-of-many trades going into 6-3A game at Parkview.
DASHAWN MCBRYDE
Denham Springs S, Jr.
One of the area’s rising stars is collecting college offers and more. He equaled a single-season school record that has stood 40 years when he grabbed his eighth interception last week. McBryde faces a Walker offense that features two top receivers in Warren Young Jr. and Ja’Cory Thomas.
DELVIN WHITAKER
West Feliciana LB, Sr.
At 255 pounds, Whitaker is attracting Power 5 offers and already has the size to compete on the next level. also is an explosive pass rusher with the speed to make tackles in the open field should put him in the middle of the action at Plaquemine.