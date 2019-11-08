DUTCHTOWN — The Catholic High Bears completed an undefeated season Friday night as they defeated Dutchtown 70-34.
“We really needed to see a lot of things tonight, see some guys who hadn’t played in a while,” Catholic coach Gabe Fertitta said. “We’ve held a bunch of guys out for nicks and bruises. I think we showed that we caught fire going into the playoffs.”
The Catholic (10-0) offense was too much for Dutchtown. Catholic quarterback Jackson Thomas hit four different receivers for touchdowns, finishing 24 of 31 with 339 yards.
Catholic running backs Josh Parker and George Hart also combined for four rushing touchdowns. Hart scored the first two on short runs of 2 and 4 yards, while Parker had scoring runs of 13 and 34 yards.
“We have a lot of depth at a lot of positions,” Fertitta said. “Tonight, the 20th guy scored a touchdown for our team this year. I think that just shows how hard our kids work and how many kids we have that work hard enough to get into the end zone.”
Catholic High owned this game in the trenches, limiting what Dutchtown could do on both sides of the ball. The Dutchtown offense did not gain a first down at all in the first quarter and only gained 14 total yards during that time.
“Physically, we’re not very big up front and they are,” Dutchtown coach Guy Mistretta said said. “I thought that was the biggest difference. And when you’re out there for a long period of time, it wears on you.”
Dutchtown quarterback Brayden Fritsche was 7 of 13 for 231 yards passing and a touchdown. Dutchtown (8-2) began to show signs of life into the second quarter and put up a fight against the Bears.
The Griffins looked to be driving for a touchdown early in the quarter after two back-to-back completions of 18 and 19 yards, when tight end Jadyn McKinney fumbled inside the red zone to give the Bears possession again.
Catholic High opened its drive with a wide-open 63-yard pass to receiver Jalen Toaston, but the Griffins defense made a big defensive stop to limit the Bears to a field goal, which they missed. It was the only drive of the night on which the Bears did not score.
The Griffins offense got into a short rhythm, as Fritsche hit Derrick Youngblood for 27 yards and Dylan Sampson for 46 yards to put the Griffins in the red zone. The Griffins finally got on the board with 3:55 left in the half with a 1-yard touchdown run by Stephen Winfield, trailing 21-6 late in the second quarter.
Dutchtown’s two kickoff returns for touchdowns — by running back Dylan Sampson and receiver Dajun Watkins — kept the Griffins within striking distance, but they could never close the gap.
The Griffins were able to cut Catholic’s lead to 35-14 going into halftime, but came out with three three-and-outs in the second half to eliminate any chance of overcoming the Bears.
“We feel like offensively we can score with anybody, but we’re going to clean some things up on special teams and stuff like that,” Fertitta said. “All in all, I think that the guys played really well.”