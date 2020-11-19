BR.westgatedenham.101620.01.jpg
Catholic vs. Woodlawn

7 p.m. at Memorial Stadium

RECORDS: Catholic 5-2, 2-0 in District 5-5A; Woodlawn 2-1, 1-0

LAST WEEK: Catholic beat Acadiana 27-21; Woodlawn did not play

PLAYERS TO WATCH: CATHOLIC: OL Sam Cole, WR Matthew Reinholtz, DL Jermaine Vessel, DB Jackson Demouy; WOODLAWN: QB Rickie Collins, DE Eddie Powell, WR Clayton Adams, LB Aaron Gooden.

NOTEWORTHY: Win or lose, playing a fourth game helps put Woodlawn in the playoffs … The teams were originally scheduled to play last week, but COVID-19 issues kept WHS out of action … Woodlawn’s Collins has 786 passing yards in three games, while Catholic QB Landor O’Connor has 979 total yards.

Catholic-Pointe Coupee at St. Edmund

7 p.m. at St Edmund-Eunice

RECORDS: Catholic-PC 5-2, 3-0 in District 5-1A; St. Edmund 5-1, 2-0

LAST WEEK: Catholic beat North Central 43-0; St. Edmund beat Westminster Christian 52-7

PLAYERS TO WATCH: CATHOLIC-PC: RB/DB Matthew Langlois, QB Aiden Vosburg, LB/OT Spencer Lacoste, DE/OT Andrew Bonaventure; ST. EDMUND: RB Kieran Davis, QB Henry Brown, WR Easton Coleman, LB William Driggs.

NOTEWORTHY: St. Edmund’s Davis rushed for 227 yards and 3 TDs last week ... CHSPC’s Langlois, an LSU commitment, has 707 rushing yards and scored two TDs each on offense and defense last week … CHSPC is ranked eighth in the LSWA’s Class 1A poll.

Episcopal at Port Allen

7 p.m. at PAHS

RECORDS: Episcopal 7-0, 4-0 in District 8-2A; Port Allen 5-1, 3-0

LAST WEEK: Episcopal beat East Feliciana 48-0; Port Allen beat The Dunham School 22-21

PLAYERS TO WATCH: EPISCOPAL: OL/DL Cason Roberie, OL/DL JC Neumann, WR Jude Forti, DL Evan Meek; PORT ALLEN: OL/DL Devrick Ward, WR/DB Colby Credeur, RB/LB Titus Winfield, OL/DL Samahd Watson.

NOTEWORTHY: The winner claims the District 8-2A crown … Episcopal moved up to No. 4 in the latest LSWA Class 2A rankings … Ryan Armwood leads EHS with 901 rushing yards and 23 total TDs … Knights’ QB Dylan Mehrotra is an Alabama-Birmingham commitment.

Live Oak at Central

7 p.m. at Central High Stadium

RECORDS: Live Oak 5-2, 2-1 in District 4-5A; Central 6-1, 2-1

LAST WEEK: Live Oak beat Pinevlle 34-20; Central beat Belaire 46-7

PLAYERS TO WATCH: LIVE OAK: RB/S TJ Magee, OT Nathan Curtis, LB Branson McCoy, FB Daylen Lee; CENTRAL: LB Gabe Patterson, S Nah’Landri Stinson, OL Grant Dunn, WR Malik Hilliard.

NOTEWORTHY: The only District 4-5A game on the Week 8 schedule due to COVID issues for other schools … Central QB Jonathan Swift enters the game with 746 passing yards … Lee has over 400 yards rushing to help lead LOHS.

Ouachita Christian at Denham Springs

7 p.m. at DSHS

RECORDS: Ouachita Christian 5-1; Denham Springs 1-6

LAST WEEK: Ouachita Christian beat St. Frederick 27-7; Denham Springs beat Walker 26-21

PLAYERS TO WATCH: OUACHITA CHRISTIAN: QB Hunter Herring, WR/DB Tristan Wiley, RB Dillon Dougan; DENHAM SPRINGS: RB Ray McKneely, WR Micah Harrison, LB Ethan Foster, DL Hunter Roberts.

NOTEWORTHY: OCS’ Herring is a University of Louisiana commitment … McKneely ran for 260 yards and 2 TDs in DSHS’ victory last week … Game was scheduled after both teams lost their Week 8 opponents because of COVID-19 issues.

E.D. White at St. James

7 p.m. at St. James-Vacherie

RECORDS: E.D. White 6-1, 4-0 in District 9-3A; St. James 5-2, 3-1.

LAST WEEK: E.D. White beat Berwick 35-0l St. James beat Patterson 51-3

PLAYERS TO WATCH: E.D. WHITE: ; ST. JAMES: RB. Daniel Jupiter, LB Kaleb Brown, DT Jace Phillips, LB Keshawn Coleman,

NOTEWORTHY: EDW sits in the driver’s seat and can wrap up the District 9-3A title with a win … A win by St. James would make the teams co-champions … Marquel Bergeron has 1,037 passing yards and 13 TDs for SJHS.

