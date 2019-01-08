Madison Prep was looking to snap a two-game losing streak Tuesday night when it hosted Walker for a matchup between programs that won state titles in different classifications last season.
Thanks to some clutch defense and timely free throw shooting down the stretch, Madison Prep accomplished that goal as it held off Walker for a 64-60 win.
The Chargers (14-6), who lost their final two games at last weekend’s Allstate Sugar Bowl Prep Classic, fell behind in the first half but were in control for most of the second half.
Walker (15-8) was within 49-48 in the fourth quarter, but two quick steals helped Madison Prep move back out to a 53-48 lead with 4:58 to go. The Chargers began working the clock, and made nine of 11 free throws in the closing minutes to seal the win.
“This was a must-win for us coming off back-to-back losses at the Sugar Bowl,” Madison Prep coach Jeff Jones said. “I’m just proud of the way our guys stepped up (in the second half).”
Among those who stepped up was Eiljah Tate, who scored 13 of his 15 points in the second half. Jahein Spencer pitched in with 14 points, eight in the second half.
The Chargers also benefited from the return of sophomore Dezeil Perkins from an ankle injury. Perkins finished with 12 points.
The production was needed to keep Walker and guard Jalen Cook at bay in the closing minutes. Cook scored 18 of his 26 points in the second half to keep the pressure on Madison Prep.
“Jalen Cook is one of the best guards in the state,” Jones said. “In the second half, he just refused to let his team lose until the clock hit zero. When we thought we’d put the game out of reach, he’d go get an and-one and then another and-one.
“We knew no lead was safe.”
Walker surged out to a 22-14 lead after Brian Thomas’ 3-pointer with 5:11 left in the second quarter. For the game, Thomas made two 3-pointers and scored 22 points.
The Chargers responded with a 13-3 run.
Perkins got it started with two free throws, and his jumper with 46 seconds to go in the half gave MPA a 27-25 lead. The Chargers went on to take a 28-27 halftime lead.
Including six points from Spencer, Madison Prep outscored Walker 8-1 to start the third quarter. Walker got within 44-43 after three quarters, and took its last lead at 46-44 on Cook’s free throws early in the fourth quarter.
“We missed some (free throws) late that could have closed the gap or made it a one possession game,” Walker coach Anthony Schiro said. “Of course, Madison Prep did a good job of making theirs. I thought our guys did a good job of getting to the rim and extending the game late.”