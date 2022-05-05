Scoring will be at a premium in the Class 5A baseball quarterfinal playoff best-of-three series between No. 11 Central at No. 3 Dutchtown because both teams have strong pitching staffs and solid defenses.
Both teams lost in the quarterfinal round in 2021 and are on missions to advance to the semifinals.
The first game is 6 p.m. Friday at Dutchtown. The second game is 1 p.m. Saturday. If necessary, a third game would follow 45 minutes after the second game.
Dutchtown (33-3) defeated Central (28-7) by a 5-0 score earlier in the season, a game Central coach Leo McClure said his squad made some key errors.
“Dutchtown did a good job in the first game,” McClure said. “We know we’ve got to play well to win the series. Dutchtown is a strong team. We’ve got to throw strikes, take care of routine defensive plays and have quality at-bats. Dutchtown will do those things. It should be a good series.”
Central will either start LSU signee DJ Primeaux (9-3) or Southeastern Louisiana signee Jimmi Johnson (9-0) in the opener. Sophomore Grayden Harris (6-2) is also available. Primeaux touches 90 mph on his fastball and Johnson 88. Both have good changeups.
Dutchtown has a team with 13 seniors and often 10 senior starters. The Griffins have good team speed, Dutchtown coach Chris Schexnaydre said.
“Our pitching and defense is outstanding,” Schexnaydre said. “Runs will be hard to come by in this series. We’ve got to execute and get the timely hit to get guys in scoring position. Our senior leadership has been very good, and I’ve never had a team this close on and off the field.”
Dutchtown will likely throw Nick Gisclair (9-0), a senior right-hander, in the opener. Nathan Monceaux (9-0), Jace Bennett (6-1, three saves), Eli Fuselier and Grant Morrison are also available.
“Nick Gisclair pitches with a lot of energy and loves to compete,” Schexnaydre said. “Central has outstanding pitching. Our spark plug has been our left fielder and leadoff hitter Ethan Mayeux. He has a lot of experience. The middle of our lineup has been good, and the bottom of the lineup is coming around.”
Leading hitters for Dutchtown are Will Delaune (.424, 23 RBIs), Monceaux (.349, 34 RBIs, team-high 12 doubles) and Tanner Vadnais (.333, 42 RBIs, three homers). Schexnaydre said Vadnais has been excellent defensively at third base and that his outfield of Mayeux, center fielder Reuben Williams and right fielder Collin Dupre can run down balls. Dupre is a South Carolina signee.
“The guys are ready to go,” Schexnaydre said. “We’ve got to show up and compete.”