With Catholic High and Zachary holding down the top spots in Class 5A in the Louisiana Sports Writers Association football polls, all their games are scrutinized.
Some weeks may come with a disclaimer, including Week 5 because first looks can be deceptive.
Top-ranked Catholic (4-0) travels to play another No. 1 team, Class 2A Lafayette Christian (4-0). No. 2 Zachary (4-0) hosts cross-parish 5A rival Woodlawn (1-2). The two 7 p.m. games highlight Friday's schedule.
“I am so impressed with those guys and the way they play,” Catholic coach David Simoneaux Jr. said. “They are extremely physical, aggressive and athletic.
“You cannot say they don’t have the depth a 5A school has. They played without their top two defensive backs and got the job done. We look forward to the challenge.”
Interestingly, the same is true for Woodlawn, considered one of the area’s most athletic teams and a summer 7-on-7 foe for Zachary.
Sandwiched around a Hurricane Ida cancellation and COVID-19 a forfeit win over Madison Parish were losses to 3A No.1 University and 5A West Monroe.
"I am just happy to play two straight weeks,” Woodlawn coach Marcus Randall said. “We have not had the chance to develop consistency.
“We know exactly who Zachary is and what they are about. This game is a of where we are before district starts.”
The comments by Simoneaux and Randall are spot on. The Bears moved closer to establishing an offensive identity in a win over Warren Easton.
Big plays in the running game punctuated Catholic’s early wins. But the play of receivers Tre Benson and Shelton Sampson stood out last week.
Now the duo squares off against LCA’s Jordan Allen, a Penn State commitment. Sampson, who has recovered from an early-season injury is the No. 2-rated player in Louisiana for 2023, according to 247sports.
The matchup of quarterbacks is notable for Woodlawn and Zachary. The Broncos’ Eli Holstein is a Texas A&M commitment and ranked sixth in the 247sports 2023 Louisiana class. Woodlawn’s Rickie Collins is No. 14.
Quick takes
Liberty coach Drey Trosclair has basic ideas about what may decide the Patriots (3-0) key District 7-4A game at Istrouma (2-1).
“Turnovers and special teams,” Trosclair said. “A special teams play can change the game. Making fewer mistakes gives you an advantage.
Dutchtown RB Dylan Sampson is approximately 100 yards from breaking the school’s career rushing record held by former NFL and Alabama standout Eddie Lacy going into Friday’s game at Ouachita Parish.