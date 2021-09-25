Games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise listed.
Thursday
Class 5A/4A
East Ascension (5-5A) at Walker (4-5A)
Douglass (10-3A) at Live Oak (4-5A)
Class 3A and below
Glen Oaks (7-3A) at University (7-3A)
Lutcher (9-3A) at South Terrebonne (8-4A)
White Castle (7-1A) at Port Allen (8-2A)
Rosenwald Collegiate (10-3A) vs. Capitol (8-2A) at Memorial Stadium
Slaughter Community Charter (6-1A) at Northeast (8-2A)
Thrive Academy (6-1A) vs. Ascension Catholic (7-1A) at Plaquemine's Canova Stadium
Friday
Class 5A/4A
Woodlawn (5-5A) at Zachary (4-5A)
Central Catholic (8-1A) at McKinley (5-5A)
De La Salle (11-3A) at Scotlandville (4-5A)
South Lafourche (8-4A) at Central (4-5A)
Catholic (5-5A) at Lafayette Christian (6-2A)
Dutchtown (5-5A) at Ouachita Parish (2-5A)
Helen Cox (10-4A) vs. St. Amant (5-5A) at Dutchtown
Livonia (6-4A) at St. Edmund (5-1A)
Tara (7-4A) at Denham Springs (7-4A)
Liberty (7-4A) at Istrouma (7-4A)
St. Michael (7-4A) at Broadmoor (7-4A)
Plaquemine (7-4A) at Belaire (7-4A)
Class 3A and below
West Feliciana (7-3A) at Parkview Baptist (7-3A)
Brusly (7-3A) vs. Collegiate Baton Rouge (7-3A) at Olympia Stadium
Mentorship Academy (7-3A) vs. Madison Prep (7-3A) at Memorial Stadium
Riverside Academy (9-1A) at Albany (8-3A)
Donaldsonville (9-3A) at Kentwood (9-2A)
Karr (10-4A) at St. James (9-3A)
Catholic-Pointe Coupee (5-1A) at Episcopal (8-2A)
Ben Franklin (11-4A) at Springfield (9-2A)
Pope John Paul II (10-2A) at Central Private (6-1A)
East Iberville (7-1A) vs. East Feliciana (8-2A) at East Feliciana Middle School
St. Martin’s (9-1A) at Ascension Christian (7-1A)
Covenant Christian (8-1A) vs. St. John (7-1A) at Plaquemine’s Canova Stadium