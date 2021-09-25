BR.istroumaplaquemine.092521 HS 928.JPG

Istrouma's Le'Veon Moss (4), in at quarterback, runs the ball against Plaquemine, Friday, September 24, 2021, at Plaquemine High School in Plaquemine, La.

Games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise listed.

Thursday

Class 5A/4A

East Ascension (5-5A) at Walker (4-5A)

Douglass (10-3A) at Live Oak (4-5A)

Class 3A and below

Glen Oaks (7-3A) at University (7-3A)

Lutcher (9-3A) at South Terrebonne (8-4A)

White Castle (7-1A) at Port Allen (8-2A)

Rosenwald Collegiate (10-3A) vs. Capitol (8-2A) at Memorial Stadium

Slaughter Community Charter (6-1A) at Northeast (8-2A)

Thrive Academy (6-1A) vs. Ascension Catholic (7-1A) at Plaquemine's Canova Stadium

Friday

Class 5A/4A

Woodlawn (5-5A) at Zachary (4-5A)

Central Catholic (8-1A) at McKinley (5-5A)

De La Salle (11-3A) at Scotlandville (4-5A)

South Lafourche (8-4A) at Central (4-5A)

Catholic (5-5A) at Lafayette Christian (6-2A)

Dutchtown (5-5A) at Ouachita Parish (2-5A)

Helen Cox (10-4A) vs. St. Amant (5-5A) at Dutchtown

Livonia (6-4A) at St. Edmund (5-1A)

Tara (7-4A) at Denham Springs (7-4A)

Liberty (7-4A) at Istrouma (7-4A)

St. Michael (7-4A) at Broadmoor (7-4A)

Plaquemine (7-4A) at Belaire (7-4A)

Class 3A and below

West Feliciana (7-3A) at Parkview Baptist (7-3A)

Brusly (7-3A) vs. Collegiate Baton Rouge (7-3A) at Olympia Stadium

Mentorship Academy (7-3A) vs. Madison Prep (7-3A) at Memorial Stadium

Riverside Academy (9-1A) at Albany (8-3A)

Donaldsonville (9-3A) at Kentwood (9-2A)

Karr (10-4A) at St. James (9-3A)

Catholic-Pointe Coupee (5-1A) at Episcopal (8-2A)

Ben Franklin (11-4A) at Springfield (9-2A)

Pope John Paul II (10-2A) at Central Private (6-1A)

East Iberville (7-1A) vs. East Feliciana (8-2A) at East Feliciana Middle School

St. Martin’s (9-1A) at Ascension Christian (7-1A)

Covenant Christian (8-1A) vs. St. John (7-1A) at Plaquemine’s Canova Stadium

