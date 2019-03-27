Four undefeated girls teams with 12-0 records will attempt to negotiate through two playoff rounds as Louisiana High School Athletic Association bowling playoffs continue at All-Star Lanes in Baton Rouge.
A total of 16 teams are set to compete starting at 1 p.m. Thursday. Teams need two wins to advance to the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA final-four tournament set for April 3, also at All-Star Lanes.
Central, Brother Martin, Central Lafourche and Archbishop Rummel advanced to the LHSAA semifinals in the boys/coed team division earlier this week. The top 80 boys and 48 girls in the state are scheduled to compete in the LHSAA singles completition on April 5.
Archbishop Chapelle of Metairie (12-0) is the top girls seed, led by Jessica Ladd with a 195 average and Sarah Rubi (177). Chapelle will face 16 seed Teurlings Catholic. The possibility exists that two of the top average teams in the state — Chapelle and eighth-seeded defending champion Academy of Our Lady of Marrero — to meet in the quarterfinal advancing round if both win opening matches.
AOL was 10-2 this year and is paced by Danielle Poussard with a 181 average. AOL faces No. 9 Central Lafourche in its opener.
At the bottom of the bracket is second-seeded South Terrebonne (12-0), led by Kamryn Fitch (178). They will face the only four-time state champions, No. 15 Denham Springs, in the opening match. Denham was 8-3 this season.
The three-seed is Parkway of Bossier City (12-0), trying to get a rare Northwest Louisiana team to the last four. They face No. 14 Cabrini in the opening round. Katie Black is Parkway’s top bowler with a 177 average.
Seeded fourth is three-time (2009, ’10, ’12) state champion Lafayette High (12-0), who like Brother Martin in the boys/coed division, is trying to become the first school since Denham Springs in 2008 to win four state titles. Alli Miller is the Lions top bowler with a 175 average. Lafayette meets the 2015 state champion, No. 13 St. Scholastica in the first round.
The other matches involve area schools with East Ascension (10-1) the five seed meeting No. 12 Airline of Bossier City. East Ascension is paced by the 189 average of Hannah Grather. No. 6 Central (11-1) gets No. 11 Morgan City. Alanna Coward is Central’s top bowler with a 186 average while Juliet Thibodeaux averages 183 for Morgan City.
No. 7 Holden (11-1) takes on No. 10 Central Catholic. Hannah Stambough is Holden’s leading bowler with a 174 average.
This is the first year that the Louisiana high school bowling playoffs have used a power ranking system to seed the teams and set the bracket at 16 teams for girls’ bowling in this one division/no split format.