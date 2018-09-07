Parkview Baptist jumped to an early 15-0 lead behind its defense and special teams play, but East Ascension roared back with 26 unanswered points on the way to a 33-23 victory over host Parkview Friday night.
East Ascension’s massive defensive line of Knockum Stanford, Deshon Hall, Damon McDonald and Jerrell Boykins limited Parkview to just one first down in the middle quarters.
Five different players scored touchdowns and Alberto Ontiveros kicked two field goals for the Spartans (2-0), while seniors Terry Tolliver and Kyle Washington had monster nights for the Eagles (0-2).
Tolliver caught two interceptions, the first off EAHS quarterback Jason Wakefield for a 99-yard return, and Darrel Cyprian ran for two points as Parkview led 8-0 with 8:05 remaining in the first quarter. East Ascension failed to field the ensuing kickoff and Parkview’s Dustin Philippe recovered at the Spartan 21-yard line. Parkview had a short gain and two penalties, then sophomore quarterback Roman Mula tossed a 30-yard touchdown to Washington, who fought off two defenders to make the grab. Myles Doherty added the PAT for a 15-0 lead with 5:40 remaining in the first quarter.
East Ascension’s offense got rolling from there and put up points in every quarter.
“We were sloppy early,” EAHS coach Darnell Lee said. “We also spotted them two scores last year and didn’t respond and lost. We had to play tough for four quarters to get the victory.”
East Ascension returns 13 starters from a 9-3 team. Senior safety Jaqunn Mitchell was able to keep Washington out of the end zone late in the game during Parkview’s last chance. Mitchell knocked two balls away.
“We scored in every phase of the game with offense, defense and special teams,” Parkview coach Jay Mayet said. “I’m proud of the way the guys battled. Terry Tolliver and Kyle Washington had great games. East Ascension is so big and physical. We had a hard time establishing any running game.”
Wakefield tossed a 26-yard scoring pass to Steven McBride and Ontiveros added the PAT with 1:27 remaining in the first quarter to cut the Parkview lead to 15-7. Ethan Bagwell added a 9-yard touchdown run but the two-point conversion failed to cut the deficit to 15-13 with 8:32 remaining in the second quarter. Ontiveros hit a 35-yard field goal in the second quarter and a 29-yard try in the third quarter. Nick Massey added a 7-yard scoring run in the third quarter.
Parkview forced EAHS into its only punt with 10:48 remaining in the contest. Washington blocked the punt and Tolliver recovered in the end zone. Washington caught the two-point conversion pass from Mula to cut the deficit to 26-23.
The Spartans drove 65 yards in four plays to lead 33-23 on Evan Copeland’s 13-yard run. Tolliver added a fourth-quarter interception, his second of the game, to set up Parkview’s final drive.
Copeland gained 130 yards on 12 carries. McBride had five catches for 106 yards for the Spartans.