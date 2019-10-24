DENHAM SPRINGS — Live Oak used early turnovers and the legs of senior running back Kee Hawkins to defeat Denham Springs 37-7 in a District 4-5A contest Thursday night.
Hawkins bulldozed his way to 94 yards and two touchdowns on 19 attempts to lead Live Oak’s offensive attack. All but four of the senior’s carries came in the first half as the Eagles gained early control in the game.
With the victory, the Eagles (6-2, 1-2) notched their fourth win over the Yellow Jackets in the past five years, casting a cloud over Denham’s Senior Night festivities. Live Oak claimed a 31-27 win a year ago against the Jackets (1-7, 0-3).
The game was moved up one day because of predicted inclement weather, and the change was fine with Live Oak coach Brett Beard.
The Eagles were still feeling the sting of last week’s 27-14 loss to Walker.
“We wanted to get back on the field and get back to doing what we do,” Beard said. “All week we were preaching starting with confidence, starting fast, starting smart. We wanted to get that monkey off our backs and get back to who we are.”
Live Oak quarterback Rhett Rosevear threw just seven times as Hawkins carried the load. Rosevear was 4-of-7 with 90 yards and a touchdown.
Live Oak’s first two scores came off a fumble and an interception. Denham senior wide receiver C.J. Johnson took the opening kickoff 60 yards all the way down to the Eagles 30-yard line to give the hosts positive field position to start their first possession.
But two plays later, Live Oak senior defensive lineman Jacob Johnson plunged his way into the offensive backfield and recovered a fumble by Yellow Jackets quarterback Luke Lunsford. The Eagles then pounded out a 15-play drive and Hawkins scored from 1 yard out.
Live Oak stepped up the pressure on the next series when sophomore defensive back Aiden Saunders picked off Lunsford’s pass near midfield. A personal foul infraction by the hosts set up the Eagles inside Denham’s 40.
Hawkins scored three plays later on a 29-yard scamper through the heart of the Denham Springs defense to give the visitors a 13-0 advantage.
The Eagles kept rolling on their next series by scoring on the first play from scrimmage. This time, Rosevear found junior tight end Blaise Preister for a 66-yard touchdown.
Cole Crenshaw, who missed an extra-point attempt in the second quarter, redeemed himself by nailing a 30-yard field goal as time expired in the first half to give Live Oak a gaping 23-0 lead going into the locker room.
Denham Springs got on the scoreboard with seven minutes left to play when Lunsford found junior wide receiver Troy Golmond for a 21-yard touchdown.