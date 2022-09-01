Counting games
A total of 22 Week 1 nondistrict football games are scheduled for Friday night in the Baton Rouge metro area. There are 13 games involving Class 5A/4A teams. Defending LHSAA champions Zachary (East Ascension) and Catholic (Our Lady of Good Counsel) top the list of 5A/4A teams hosting games.
Home at last
After a one-year wait, Class 1A East Iberville gets to play a game at its refurbished stadium that features an artificial turf surface and a video scoreboard. Hurricane Ida thwarted mid-season 2021 completion plans for the facility. The Tigers host another area 1A school, Slaughter Community Charter.
Officially speaking
Baton Rouge Area Football Officials assignment secretary/president Marlon Harrison said a total of 125 officials are registered to call varsity/subvarsity games locally this year. That is the highest total since 2019 and 27 more than a year ago. “This a good year for us,” Harrison said.
Week One Debuts
McKinley’s Ron Allen and Reginald Ware of Tara top the list of coaches making Friday night debuts with their respective teams. Allen, previously a head coach at North Iberville, takes his team to play Baker for a season opener. Ware is a first-time head coach. Tara travels to Central.