SULPHUR — Lightning struck awfully close to the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Baseball tournament Thursday afternoon. Instead of waiting another day, the LHSAA will wait three days to resume play.
The LHSAA is set to complete the rest of its four-day tournament Sunday through Tuesday at McMurry Park. One lightning strike split a tree open within the confines of McMurry on Thursday afternoon as play stopped for a second time.
The statement released to schools and the media by the LHSAA stated, “Due to severe weather conditions predicted by the National Weather Service for Friday and Saturday in Sulphur and surrounding areas, the Baseball State Tournament will resume Sunday, May 12."
LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine told the Life Resources Bottom Line show on WGSO-AM, 990. "It’s the best we can do. We’re trying to make lemonade out of lemons,” said Bonine, who apologized in advance to all of the moms. “We contacted coaches who were already there. Everybody will have fresh arms. The pitchers who threw today will be able to come back.”
Local coaches said they support the LHSAA's decision. Most local schools made plans to stay Thursday night and are set to return home Friday. Plans for a second trip back to Sulphur are being made for Sunday.
"It's tough to beat Mother Nature most of the time," Catholic coach Brad Bass said. "And today she was batting cleanup. There was no chance to get the games in, and waiting until Sunday is the right call."
University High coach Justin Morgan expressed the same sentiments, saying "Some people forget that this is Louisiana and sometimes it rains and the weather is bad. There's no (Mercedes-Benz) Superdome like you have for football. We'll have to wait to play, and that's baseball."
The impact of the move on the two teams that won semifinal games Wednesday — Class 2A Doyle and Division V Runnels is somewhat unusual. The LHSAA's weekly pitch-count limits reset before their scheduled title games Monday.
"We've put a lot into preparation this season, and now we'll have more time to study Kinder and prepare," Doyle coach Tim Beatty said. The Tigers advanced to an LHSAA title game for the first time since 2001 when the school was in Class B. The pitch-count reset means that Doyle's Andrew Yuratich and Runnels' Ricky Harrison can pitch again without worries of going past a certain pitch count.
"I think this is fair for everybody," Runnels coach Ben Young said. "Nobody will have an advantage pitching wise."
Three semifinals that began Thursday morning will resume Sunday — Grand Lake vs. Kentwood in Class 1A (10 a.m.), Berwick vs. Sterlington in 3A (10:30 a.m.) and Tioga vs. Benton in 4A (11 a.m.).
Here is a complete schedule:
Sunday’s semifinals
Games to be completed
Class 1A: Grand Lake vs. Kentwood, 10 a.m. on field 37
Class 3A: Sterlington vs. Berwick, 10:30 a.m. field 40
Class 4A: Tioga vs. Benton, 11 a.m. field 41
Other semifinals
Class 1A: Oberlin vs. Merryville, noon field 37
Class 3A: South Beauregard vs. Iowa, 12:30 p.m. field 40
Class 4A: Lakeshore vs. Breaux Brudge, 1 p.m. field 41
Division II: University vs. Parkvuew Baptist, 3 p.m. Field 37
Division I: Catholic vs. Rummel, 3:30 p.m. field 40
Class 5A: Barbe vs. West Monroe, 4 p.m. field 41
Division II: St. Charles Catholic vs. St. Thomas More, 6 p.m. field 37
Division I: St. Paul’s vs. Brother Martin, 6:30 p.m. field 40
Class 5A: Parkway vs. Sam Houston, 7 p.m. field 41
Monday’s finals
Class C: Summerfield vs. Simpson, 11:30 a.m. field 40
Division V: Runnels vs. Northside Christian, noon field 41
Division IV: Opelousas Catholic vs. Ouachita Christian, 2:30 p.m. field 40
Division III: Calvary Baptist vs. Ascension Episcopal, 3 p.m. field 41
Class B: Pitkin vs. Converse, 5:30 p.m. field 40
Class 2A: Kinder vs. Doyle, 6 p.m. field 41
Tuesday’s finals
Class 1A: 11:30 a.m. field 40
Division II: noon, field 41
Class 3A: 2:30 p.m. field 40
Division I: 3 p.m., field 41
Class 4A: 5:30 p.m, field 40
Class 5A: 6 p.m., field 41