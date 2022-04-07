BR.lhsaaindoortrack.022022 HS 722.JPG

From left, Southside's Jaci Gary, Ruston's Lily Garrett, Vandebilt Catholic's Ella Chesnut, and St. Joseph's Grace Rennhoff compete in the Girls 3200 Meter Run Division I in the LHSAA Indoor State Track Meet, Saturday, February 19, 2022, at the Carl Maddox Fieldhouse on the campus of LSU in Baton Rouge, La.

At Episcopal

Boys

Field events

High jump: 1, Donald Butler, Walker, 6-06. 2, Landon Waguespack, Walker, 5-06. 3, Matthew Perkins, Zachary, 5-04.

Pole vault: 1, Bransen Phillips, Catholic BR, J12-06. 2, Aidon Brumfield, Walker, J12-06. 3, William Ribes, Episcopal BR, 12-00.

Long jump: 1, Jerome Robinson, Zachary, 23-04. 2, Bennett Saia, Catholic BR, 22-06.25. 3, Bradley Wright, Catholic BR, 22-04.50.

Triple jump: 1, Montrell Morris, Dutchtown, 45-09. 2, Titus Washington, West Felicia, 42-07.25. 3, Clayton Warner, Catholic BR, 42-02.25.

Shot put: 1, Grant Griffin, Grant, Catholic BR, 59-03. 2, Tai’Shon Nelson, Zachary, 51-05. 3, Kameron Hamilton, Zachary, 46-06.

Discus: 1, Cole Martin, Dutchtown, 147-02. 2, Jermarian Jackson, West Felicia, 137-01. 3, Jacob Johnson, Catholic BR, 134-11.

Javelin: 1, Paul Catalanatto, Catholic BR, 183-06. 2, Cole Martin, Dutchtown, 159-10. 3, Dayne Carpenter, Walker, 151-00.

Track events

100 meters: 1, Christopher Gravois, E.D. White, 10.71. 2, Dylan Sampson, Dutchtown, 10.83. 3, Tylon Williams, Zachary, 11.03.

200: 1, Christopher Gravois, E.D. White, 21.75. 2, Dylan Sampson, Dutchtown, 21.79. 3, Tylon Williams, Zachary, 22.48.

400: 1, Winston DeCuir, Catholic BR, 47.81. 2, Louis Rudge, Catholic BR, 49.97. 3, Kaleb Huggins, Zachary, 51.42.

800: 1, Lajaune George Jr, Zachary, 1:57.10. 2, Steven Mayer, Catholic BR, 1:57.35. 3, Daniel Sullivan, Catholic BR, 1:58.29.

1,600: 1, Rhen Langley, Zachary, 4:24.09. 2, Harrison Thomas, Catholic BR, 4:27.59. 3, Owen Tauzin, E.D. White, 4:29.20.

3,200: 1, Owen Tauzin, E.D. White, 10:00.58. 2, Caleb Ackman, Zachary, 10:03.37. 3, Alex Hollier, Episcopal BR, 10:16.48.

110 hurdles: 1, Louis Rudge, Catholic BR, 14.70. 2, Caleb Johnson, West Felicia, 15.02. 3, Vederek Matthews, Zachary, 15.12.

300 hurdles: 1, Vederek Matthews, Zachary, 39.61. 2, Lucas Gawarecki, Catholic, BR, 40.43. 3, Alex Martin, Dutchtown, 41.12.

4x100-meter relay: 1, Dutchtown 42.72. 2, Zachary 42.76. 3, Catholic

43.16.

4x200 relay: 1, Catholic BR 1:29.61. 2, Zachary 1:30.46. 3, Walker 1:32.67.

4x400 relay: 1, Catholic BR 3:28.72. 2, Zachary 3:32.88. 3, Dutchtown 3:37.33.

4x800 relay: 1, Catholic BR 8:10.68. 2, Zachary 8:17.28. 3, Episcopal BR 8:50.77.

Girls

Field events

High jump: 1, Frances Oliver, Episcopal BR, 5-4. 2, Riley Wilson, St. Joseph's, 5-0. 3, Trinity Thomas, Walker, 4-10.

Pole vault: 1, Ava Riche, St. Joseph's, 12-0. 2, Rachel Kerr, St. Joseph's, 11-0. 3, Elizabeth Hebert, E.D. White, 10-06.

Long jump: 1, Tristen Harris, West Felicia, 18-08. 2, Ava Riche, St. Joseph's, 18-07. 3, #185 Simone Castelluccio, St. Joseph's, 17-11.

Triple jump: 1, Ava Riche, St. Joseph's, 37-02. 2, Simone Castelluccio, St. Joseph's, 36-07.50. 3, Frances Oliver, Episcopal BR, 36-06.

Shot put: 1, Jaydan Jackson, Zachary, 44-09. 2, Lyndsey Darensbourg, St. Joseph's, 38-01. 3, Rowyn Hall, Zachary, 34-04.

Discus: 1, Jaydan Jackson, Zachary, 141-10. 2, Ambria Langley, Zachary, 119-08. 3, Adrianne Van Duzee, St. Joseph's, 109-06.

Javelin: 1, Rebecca Bordelon, St. Joseph's, 121-03. 2, Cydney Cifreo, Walker, 118-01. 3, Ambria Langley, Zachary, 102-11.

Track events

100 meters: 1, Ariane Linton, Dutchtown, 12.05. 2, Jaala Thymes, Zachary, 12.22. 3, Tristen Harris, West Felicia, 12.44.

200: 1, Jaala Thymes, Zachary, 25.24. 2, Tristen Harris, West Felicia, 25.77. 3, Anna Alleman, St. Joseph's, 26.61.

400: 1, Aneace Scott, Walker, 56.89. 2, Alexandria Stewart, St. Joseph's, 1:01.11. 3, Nevaeh London, West Felicia, 1:01.61.

800: 1, Rachel Fereday, Dutchtown, 2:20.32. 2, Amelia Cochran, St. Joseph's, 2:26.43. 3, Rylee Methvin, E.D. White, 2:26.79.

1,600: 1, Hannah Vaughan, St. Joseph's, 5:25.53. 2, Maddie Gardiner, St. Joseph's, 5:25.84. 3, Rylee Deignan, Rylee, 5:49.89.

3,200: 1, Grace Rennhoff, St. Joseph's, 11:31.27. 2, Emma Claire Hendry, St. Joseph's, 11:43.98. 3, Lucy Cramer, Episcopal BR, 12:00.69.

100 hurdles: 1, Daila Young, Episcopal BR, 14.86. 2, Isabella Lalonde, St. Joseph's, 15.97. 3, Ayanah McCray, West Felicia, 16.09.

300 hurdles: 1, Daila Young, Episcopal BR, 46.64. 2, Lanay Mealey, Zachary, 48.41. 3, Isabella Lalonde, St. Joseph's, 48.55.

4x100-meter relay: 1, Dutchtown 47.87. 2, Zachary 47.98. 3, St. Joseph's Academy BR 48.93.

4x200 relay: 1, St. Joseph's Academy BR 1:41.40. 2, Zachary 1:41.84. 3, Walker 1:44.69.

4x400 relay: 1, St. Joseph's Academy BR 4:05.67. 2, Episcopal BR 4:13.59. 3, Dutchtown 4:15.62.

4x800 relay: 1, St. Joseph's Academy BR 9:42.07. 2, E.D. White 10:04.52. 3, Episcopal BR 10:20.50.