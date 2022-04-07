At Episcopal
Boys
Field events
High jump: 1, Donald Butler, Walker, 6-06. 2, Landon Waguespack, Walker, 5-06. 3, Matthew Perkins, Zachary, 5-04.
Pole vault: 1, Bransen Phillips, Catholic BR, J12-06. 2, Aidon Brumfield, Walker, J12-06. 3, William Ribes, Episcopal BR, 12-00.
Long jump: 1, Jerome Robinson, Zachary, 23-04. 2, Bennett Saia, Catholic BR, 22-06.25. 3, Bradley Wright, Catholic BR, 22-04.50.
Triple jump: 1, Montrell Morris, Dutchtown, 45-09. 2, Titus Washington, West Felicia, 42-07.25. 3, Clayton Warner, Catholic BR, 42-02.25.
Shot put: 1, Grant Griffin, Grant, Catholic BR, 59-03. 2, Tai’Shon Nelson, Zachary, 51-05. 3, Kameron Hamilton, Zachary, 46-06.
Discus: 1, Cole Martin, Dutchtown, 147-02. 2, Jermarian Jackson, West Felicia, 137-01. 3, Jacob Johnson, Catholic BR, 134-11.
Javelin: 1, Paul Catalanatto, Catholic BR, 183-06. 2, Cole Martin, Dutchtown, 159-10. 3, Dayne Carpenter, Walker, 151-00.
Track events
100 meters: 1, Christopher Gravois, E.D. White, 10.71. 2, Dylan Sampson, Dutchtown, 10.83. 3, Tylon Williams, Zachary, 11.03.
200: 1, Christopher Gravois, E.D. White, 21.75. 2, Dylan Sampson, Dutchtown, 21.79. 3, Tylon Williams, Zachary, 22.48.
400: 1, Winston DeCuir, Catholic BR, 47.81. 2, Louis Rudge, Catholic BR, 49.97. 3, Kaleb Huggins, Zachary, 51.42.
800: 1, Lajaune George Jr, Zachary, 1:57.10. 2, Steven Mayer, Catholic BR, 1:57.35. 3, Daniel Sullivan, Catholic BR, 1:58.29.
1,600: 1, Rhen Langley, Zachary, 4:24.09. 2, Harrison Thomas, Catholic BR, 4:27.59. 3, Owen Tauzin, E.D. White, 4:29.20.
3,200: 1, Owen Tauzin, E.D. White, 10:00.58. 2, Caleb Ackman, Zachary, 10:03.37. 3, Alex Hollier, Episcopal BR, 10:16.48.
110 hurdles: 1, Louis Rudge, Catholic BR, 14.70. 2, Caleb Johnson, West Felicia, 15.02. 3, Vederek Matthews, Zachary, 15.12.
300 hurdles: 1, Vederek Matthews, Zachary, 39.61. 2, Lucas Gawarecki, Catholic, BR, 40.43. 3, Alex Martin, Dutchtown, 41.12.
4x100-meter relay: 1, Dutchtown 42.72. 2, Zachary 42.76. 3, Catholic
43.16.
4x200 relay: 1, Catholic BR 1:29.61. 2, Zachary 1:30.46. 3, Walker 1:32.67.
4x400 relay: 1, Catholic BR 3:28.72. 2, Zachary 3:32.88. 3, Dutchtown 3:37.33.
4x800 relay: 1, Catholic BR 8:10.68. 2, Zachary 8:17.28. 3, Episcopal BR 8:50.77.
Girls
Field events
High jump: 1, Frances Oliver, Episcopal BR, 5-4. 2, Riley Wilson, St. Joseph's, 5-0. 3, Trinity Thomas, Walker, 4-10.
Pole vault: 1, Ava Riche, St. Joseph's, 12-0. 2, Rachel Kerr, St. Joseph's, 11-0. 3, Elizabeth Hebert, E.D. White, 10-06.
Long jump: 1, Tristen Harris, West Felicia, 18-08. 2, Ava Riche, St. Joseph's, 18-07. 3, #185 Simone Castelluccio, St. Joseph's, 17-11.
Triple jump: 1, Ava Riche, St. Joseph's, 37-02. 2, Simone Castelluccio, St. Joseph's, 36-07.50. 3, Frances Oliver, Episcopal BR, 36-06.
Shot put: 1, Jaydan Jackson, Zachary, 44-09. 2, Lyndsey Darensbourg, St. Joseph's, 38-01. 3, Rowyn Hall, Zachary, 34-04.
Discus: 1, Jaydan Jackson, Zachary, 141-10. 2, Ambria Langley, Zachary, 119-08. 3, Adrianne Van Duzee, St. Joseph's, 109-06.
Javelin: 1, Rebecca Bordelon, St. Joseph's, 121-03. 2, Cydney Cifreo, Walker, 118-01. 3, Ambria Langley, Zachary, 102-11.
Track events
100 meters: 1, Ariane Linton, Dutchtown, 12.05. 2, Jaala Thymes, Zachary, 12.22. 3, Tristen Harris, West Felicia, 12.44.
200: 1, Jaala Thymes, Zachary, 25.24. 2, Tristen Harris, West Felicia, 25.77. 3, Anna Alleman, St. Joseph's, 26.61.
400: 1, Aneace Scott, Walker, 56.89. 2, Alexandria Stewart, St. Joseph's, 1:01.11. 3, Nevaeh London, West Felicia, 1:01.61.
800: 1, Rachel Fereday, Dutchtown, 2:20.32. 2, Amelia Cochran, St. Joseph's, 2:26.43. 3, Rylee Methvin, E.D. White, 2:26.79.
1,600: 1, Hannah Vaughan, St. Joseph's, 5:25.53. 2, Maddie Gardiner, St. Joseph's, 5:25.84. 3, Rylee Deignan, Rylee, 5:49.89.
3,200: 1, Grace Rennhoff, St. Joseph's, 11:31.27. 2, Emma Claire Hendry, St. Joseph's, 11:43.98. 3, Lucy Cramer, Episcopal BR, 12:00.69.
100 hurdles: 1, Daila Young, Episcopal BR, 14.86. 2, Isabella Lalonde, St. Joseph's, 15.97. 3, Ayanah McCray, West Felicia, 16.09.
300 hurdles: 1, Daila Young, Episcopal BR, 46.64. 2, Lanay Mealey, Zachary, 48.41. 3, Isabella Lalonde, St. Joseph's, 48.55.
4x100-meter relay: 1, Dutchtown 47.87. 2, Zachary 47.98. 3, St. Joseph's Academy BR 48.93.
4x200 relay: 1, St. Joseph's Academy BR 1:41.40. 2, Zachary 1:41.84. 3, Walker 1:44.69.
4x400 relay: 1, St. Joseph's Academy BR 4:05.67. 2, Episcopal BR 4:13.59. 3, Dutchtown 4:15.62.
4x800 relay: 1, St. Joseph's Academy BR 9:42.07. 2, E.D. White 10:04.52. 3, Episcopal BR 10:20.50.